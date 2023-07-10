 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 89

The Cubs got some key hits and took the series at Yankee Stadium.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, I’m filling in for Thomas Smith on this feature while he’s away. He’ll bring back the detailed analysis and leaderboards next weekend.

In the meantime, these numbers are much better for Sunday’s game than Saturday’s!

Game 89: Cubs 7, at Yankees 4

Fangraphs

That’s quite the chart — the Yankees had a 91.7 percent chance of winning when the seventh inning began.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Yan Gomes (.257). Pinch-hit, game-tying two-run single in seventh

Hero: Ian Happ (.136). 0-for-3, two walks, run

Sidekick: Seiya Suzuki (.115). 1-for-3, HR, sac fly

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Kyle Hendricks (-.196). 5⅔ IP, four runs, two HR

Goat: Tucker Barnhart (-.083). 1-for-4, RBI double

Kid: Jared Young (-.062). 1-for-4, single, SB

Doesn’t seem fair to have Barnhart and Young as goats, given that they provided an insurance run in the ninth, but that’s how WPA works.

Cubs Play of the Game: Yan Gomes came to bat as a pinch-hitter in the seventh with runners on second and third and singled in two runs. (.257)

*Yankees/WPA Play of the Game: Anthony Volpe homered off Kyle Hendricks in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. (.297)

Poll

Who was the Cubs Player of the Game?

view results
  • 80%
    Yan Gomes
    (93 votes)
  • 0%
    Ian Happ
    (1 vote)
  • 16%
    Seiya Suzuki
    (19 votes)
  • 2%
    Someone else (leave in comments)
    (3 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Yankees Sunday 7/9 game threads

View all 5 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...