MLB Draft: Day 2 Open Thread

The 2023 MLB Draft continues today with rounds three through ten. The draft will be broadcast solely through MLB.com starting at 1 p.m. Central time.

Yesterday, the Cubs selected Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw in the first round and Arkansas right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins in the second. Shaw was recommended by area scout Billy Swoope and Wiggins was recommended by area scout Ty Nichols.

Shaw was the Big 10 Player of the Year as the Terrapins won the conference title. He hit .341 with 20 doubles, one triple and 24 home runs over 264 at-bats. Shaw had an on-base percentage of .445 and he walked more times (43) than he struck out (42).

In the summer of 2022, Shaw was the MVP of the Cape Cod League after hitting .360/.432/.574 with five home runs in 19 games.

Wiggins missed all of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In his first two seasons with the Razorbacks, Wiggins pitched in 34 games, 19 starts, and struck out 110 batters in 89 innings. He was 9-4 with a 6.17 ERA and four saves in his college career. Wiggins was named a Preseason All-America by Baseball America before the 2022 campaign.

The Cubs have the 11th pick in the third round and the 12th pick in each round thereafter.

Here is a list of some of the best players still available. Here’s another list of top players available.

This is an open thread.