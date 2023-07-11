Cub Tracks feels a draft

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No Cubs baseball Monday. The Home Run Derby took place — I’m not a big fan and skipped it. I would have watched had Christopher Morel been in it. The Cubs’ draftees look pretty good, I think. It’s hard not to like Matt Shaw, who sounds like Nico Hoerner with a power bat. Jaxon Wiggins has stuff to burn, or will when he heals from TJS. Josh Rivera has some upside. Big power. Will Sanders looks all right. Michael Carico can catch. And hit.

Jared Young has commenced leveling out and is hitting right at the Mendoza line. Matt Mervis is raking in Triple-A. It’s complicated. We might see Mervis after the break. Or after the deadline, depending on the team’s record.

Zac Gallen is scheduled to start the All-Star Game. Pfui.

In his junior year with Maryland this season, all Shaw did was slash .341/.445/.697 with 24 home runs, 20 doubles and 69 RBIs in 62 games. He finished with more walks (43) than strikeouts (42), stole 18 bases and scored 80 runs. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and given the Brooks Wallace Award (nation’s top shortstop).

Song of the Day:

Food For Thought:

What’s going on when your mind is racing at night? And how do you make it stop?https://t.co/5fQgl637fS — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 10, 2023

Time moved '5 times slower' in the early universe, mind-bending black hole study reveals https://t.co/3bjRHa0vWY — Live Science (@LiveScience) July 7, 2023

Fly at the speed of thought from Earth to the edge of the known universe.https://t.co/fpD8bAo7nl — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 10, 2023

