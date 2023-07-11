2023 MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday 7/11, 7 p.m. CT

First pitch for the 2023 All-Star Game is officially scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, but you know how that goes, could be a few minutes later.

The game will be broadcast over the air on Fox-TV, so check your local listings for the Fox affiliate in your market. Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis, who took over as Fox’s main baseball play-by-play voice last year, will call PBP with John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci also contributing to the broadcast.

Fox’s pregame show will begin at 6 p.m. CT and feature Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz joining host Kevin Burkhardt.

The game will also be on Fox Deportes in Spanish, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and former MLB infielder Edgar Gonzalez alongside veteran MLB broadcasters Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta.

Here are rest of the particulars for tonight’s game.

National League lineup:

American League lineup:

Zac Gallen, RHP vs. Gerrit Cole, RHP

Gotta say right here that I think Justin Steele got jobbed. He’s got the second-best ERA in the National League (2.56, .01 behind Clayton Kershaw), almost half a run better than Zac Gallen. Steele has 2.9 bWAR, Gallen 2.7.

Granted that an All-Star start doesn’t have the cachet it once did, but Steele should have been the guy.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Enjoy the game!