Baseball history unpacked, July 12

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Disco Demolition Night and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Disco sucks?
Ed Wagner Jr./Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

  • 1987 - The Yankees trade P Bob Tewksbury and two minor league pitchers to the Cubs for Steve Trout, who has just pitched back-to-back shutouts. (2)
  • 1996 - Montreal defeats the Cubs by a score of 3-2. Throughout the game, Expo 1B David Segui shares his mitt with Chicago’s Mark Grace as Grace’s glove did not arrive at the ballpark due to a shipping mix-up. The players leave the mitt in the field between innings, as players did at the turn of the century. (2)
  • 1997 - Cubs play in their 5,000th consecutive game without being no-hit.
  • 2009 - The Cubs and Cardinals split a day/night doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Chicago wins the opener, 7-3, on home runs by Micah Hoffpauir and P Carlos Zambrano, and the Cards take the nightcap, 4-2. Ryan Ludwick hits a pair of two-run home runs to account for all of St. Louis’s runs; Adam Wainwright picks up his tenth win and Ryan Franklin strikes out the side in the ninth for his 21st save. As a result, the first four teams in the NL Central are within 3½ games of each other heading into the All-Star break. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Hank Schreiber, Al Glossop, Jack Warner, Tom Gorzelanny, Narciso Crook.

Today in history:

  • 1191 - English King Richard I the Lionheart and Crusaders defeat Saracens in Palestine.
  • 1785 - 1st manned flight by gas balloon in Netherlands.
  • 1804 - Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton dies after being shot in a pistol duel the previous day by Vice President Aaron Burr.
  • 1917 - The Bisbee Deportation occurs as vigilantes kidnap and deport nearly 1,300 striking miners and others from Bisbee, Arizona.
  • 1970 - Thor Heyerdahl crosses the Atlantic ocean on the raft Ra II, arrives in Barbados from Morocco after 57 days.

*pictured.

