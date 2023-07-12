 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A National win

The All-Star game is done for another year, and the NL takes the cake.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Another All-Star Game has come and gone, and the best of the best took their swings and threw their pitches in Seattle last night. At the end of the day, after a remarkable eighth-inning rebound, the National League team were the champs, winning 3-2.

While the game itself no longer counts for anything more than bragging rights, it is always a lot of fun to see the different leagues go up against each other once a year to see who will reign supreme.

(This is normally where I’d go on a long rant about how impossible MLB makes it for cord-cutters, especially Canadian ones, to watch the game, but if you’re Canadian without SportsNet, you already know. And if you’re not Canadian but live in Iowa, you also have a pretty good idea of the frustration)

Baseball will return this weekend and all attention will turn to the looming trade deadline as teams decide if they’ll be buying or selling, and who they’re willing to part with to get the players they need.

Now, let’s get onto today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...