Outside The Confines: A National win

Another All-Star Game has come and gone, and the best of the best took their swings and threw their pitches in Seattle last night. At the end of the day, after a remarkable eighth-inning rebound, the National League team were the champs, winning 3-2.

While the game itself no longer counts for anything more than bragging rights, it is always a lot of fun to see the different leagues go up against each other once a year to see who will reign supreme.

(This is normally where I’d go on a long rant about how impossible MLB makes it for cord-cutters, especially Canadian ones, to watch the game, but if you’re Canadian without SportsNet, you already know. And if you’re not Canadian but live in Iowa, you also have a pretty good idea of the frustration)

Baseball will return this weekend and all attention will turn to the looming trade deadline as teams decide if they’ll be buying or selling, and who they’re willing to part with to get the players they need.

The White Sox announce that Luis Robert Jr. felt tightness in his right calf during the first round of the Home Run Derby last night



He will not play in the All-Star Game as a precaution and is listed as day-to-day pic.twitter.com/CtlDjOea9H — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 11, 2023

MLB is working with Dow Chemical trying to develop a baseball with a sticky substance — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 11, 2023

MLBPA exec director Tony Clark says the union is interested in adding “a few extra seconds” to the pitch clock on the postseason to avoid games being impacted or decided by violations. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 11, 2023

