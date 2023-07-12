Outside The Confines: A National win

Another All-Star Game has come and gone, and the best of the best took their swings and threw their pitches in Seattle last night. At the end of the day, after a remarkable eighth-inning rebound, the National League team were the champs, winning 3-2.
While the game itself no longer counts for anything more than bragging rights, it is always a lot of fun to see the different leagues go up against each other once a year to see who will reign supreme.
(This is normally where I’d go on a long rant about how impossible MLB makes it for cord-cutters, especially Canadian ones, to watch the game, but if you’re Canadian without SportsNet, you already know. And if you’re not Canadian but live in Iowa, you also have a pretty good idea of the frustration)
Baseball will return this weekend and all attention will turn to the looming trade deadline as teams decide if they’ll be buying or selling, and who they’re willing to part with to get the players they need.
- Jay Jaffe lauds Vlad Jr’s Home Run Derby victory while pointing out where he’s coming up short in the regular season.
- Jayson Stark, meanwhile, looks at how Vlad Jr. may have been literally born to hit bombs. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Juan Toribio looks at the incredible back-to-back catches from BFFs and former teammates Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia.
- The Seattle home crowd made their mission clear, chanting “Come to Seattle” to Shohei Ohtani. Story by Daniel Kramer.
- Julio Rodriguez may have lost the Home Run Derby, but his presence was still a win for the Mariners, writes Greg Bishop.
- Yandy Diaz is going to have a lot to celebrate, with a second-inning home run, and pretty soon the birth of his first child. Story by Juan Toribio.
- Eno Sarris and Brittany Ghiroli look at how the newest All-Stars did what it took to get to the big game. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The All-Star festivities may have claimed a victim.
The White Sox announce that Luis Robert Jr. felt tightness in his right calf during the first round of the Home Run Derby last night
He will not play in the All-Star Game as a precaution and is listed as day-to-day
- He wasn’t the only one as Jordan Romano left the game with an injury as well. (AP)
- Michael Baumann gives us a little sneak peek of Hurtson Waldrep, a Braves draftee with a freaky splitter.
- Tom Verducci offers up the biggest surprises from the first half of the season.
- Stephanie Apstein explains the origins of Immaculate Grid, a game sweeping MLB clubhouses.
- Like it or not, Rob Manfred says the A’s have begun the relocation process. Story by Alden Gonzalez.
- The League is a new film that spotlights the experience of playing in the Negro Leagues. Story by Jason Jones. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I’m sorry... what?
MLB is working with Dow Chemical trying to develop a baseball with a sticky substance
- Mark Feinsand has six trade targets to watch after the break.
- Rob Manfred says just because MLB is partnering with gambling apps and programs doesn’t change a thing about the Pete Rose ban. Story by Patrick Andres.
- Stephanie Apstein explains that no one hides what his future holds quite like Shohei Ohtani does.
- Claire Smith has been awarded the prestigious Red Smith award. (ESPN)
- Mack Liederman looks at whether or not 35th Street will close in the future after a driver injured fans at a White Sox game.
- Sure, why not.
MLBPA exec director Tony Clark says the union is interested in adding "a few extra seconds" to the pitch clock on the postseason to avoid games being impacted or decided by violations.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
