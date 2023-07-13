 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ grand old apres

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Justin Steele’s happy birthday and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

All-Star Red Carpet Show Portraits Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, midyear is upon us. The Cubs may still be wheelin’ and dealin’. There’s no way to know but most agree that it would be a bad look to be selling given the delay in competition and current ticket prices.

I’m not sure that the brass shares that perspective — they ought to, but clearly the opinions of the man on the street mean little to them. I have long called them Ferengi and there’s no evidence whatsoever that says I’m wrong.

Scene From ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’
The next incarnation of Wrigley Field.
Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The littlest one even looks like Jed.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Song of the Day:

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...