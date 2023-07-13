Cubs announce tentative 2024 regular season schedule

We’ve still got almost half of the 2023 season remaining and the All-Star break isn’t quite finished, but Major League Baseball and the Cubs got ahead of the game Thursday by announcing a tentative 2024 schedule.
For the first time in five years, the Cubs will open a season on the road, with three games at Globe Life Field in Texas. In a bit of an oddity, they won’t play a team from the N.L. Central at all in April — their first divisional opponent will be the Brewers at Wrigley, May 3-4-5.
At least they have a couple of divisional series in September at home (Pirates, Reds), but don’t play the Brewers after July 24 and will have their last game against the Cardinals August 4.
You know I’m not a fan of this type of schedule, but it is what it is. In September 2024, in fact, the Cubs will face the Yankees and A’s at Wrigley Field.
A few other notes: The Astros will make their first visit to Wrigley since 2013. There are fewer April games in 2024 (13) than 2023 (16), which is much better for a team in a northern city. They’ll have a rare Sunday off (August 11) after a two-game set at the White Sox. And they’ll have 10 of their last 13 at home, perhaps helpful for a postseason push next year.
Here’s the complete tentative Cubs schedule for 2024. I’ll add game times later, when they are available. Home games in boldface.
March 28, 30-31: at Rangers
April 1-2-3: Rockies
April 5-6-7: Dodgers
April 8-9-10: at Padres
April 12-13-14: at Mariners
April 15-16-17: at Diamondbacks
April 18-19-20-21: Marlins
April 23-24-25: Astros
April 26-27-28: at Red Sox
April 29-30, May 1-2: at Mets
May 3-4-5: Brewers
May 6-7-8: Padres
May 10-11-12: at Pirates
May 13-14-15: at Braves
May 16-17-18-19: Pirates
May 21-22-23: Braves
May 24-25-26: at Cardinals
May 27-28-29-30: at Brewers
May 31, June 1-2: Reds
June 4-5: White Sox
June 6-7-8-9: at Reds
June 11-12-13: at Rays
June 14-15-16: Cardinals
June 17-18-19: Giants
June 21-22-23: Mets
June 24-25-26: at Giants
June 28-29-30: at Brewers
July 2-3-4: Phillies
July 5-6-7: Angels
July 9-10-11: at Orioles
July 12-13-14: at Cardinals
July 15-16-17-18: All-Star break
July 19-20-21: Diamondbacks
July 22-23-24: Brewers
July 26-27-28: at Royals
July 29-30-31: at Reds
August 1-2-3-4: Cardinals
August 5-6-7: Twins
August 9-10: at White Sox
August 12-13-14: at Guardians
August 16-17-18: Blue Jays
August 20-21-22: Tigers
August 23-24-25: at Marlins
August 26-27-28: at Pirates
August 30-31, September 1: at Nationals
September 2-3-4: Pirates
September 6-7-8: Yankees
September 9-10-11: at Dodgers
September 13-14-15: at Rockies
September 16-17-18: Athletics
September 19-20-21-22: Nationals
September 23-24-25: at Phillies
September 26-27-28: Reds
If you prefer the schedule in calendar form, here you go:
Loading comments...