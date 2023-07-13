Cubs announce tentative 2024 regular season schedule

We’ve still got almost half of the 2023 season remaining and the All-Star break isn’t quite finished, but Major League Baseball and the Cubs got ahead of the game Thursday by announcing a tentative 2024 schedule.

For the first time in five years, the Cubs will open a season on the road, with three games at Globe Life Field in Texas. In a bit of an oddity, they won’t play a team from the N.L. Central at all in April — their first divisional opponent will be the Brewers at Wrigley, May 3-4-5.

At least they have a couple of divisional series in September at home (Pirates, Reds), but don’t play the Brewers after July 24 and will have their last game against the Cardinals August 4.

You know I’m not a fan of this type of schedule, but it is what it is. In September 2024, in fact, the Cubs will face the Yankees and A’s at Wrigley Field.

A few other notes: The Astros will make their first visit to Wrigley since 2013. There are fewer April games in 2024 (13) than 2023 (16), which is much better for a team in a northern city. They’ll have a rare Sunday off (August 11) after a two-game set at the White Sox. And they’ll have 10 of their last 13 at home, perhaps helpful for a postseason push next year.

Here’s the complete tentative Cubs schedule for 2024. I’ll add game times later, when they are available. Home games in boldface.

March 28, 30-31: at Rangers

April 1-2-3: Rockies

April 5-6-7: Dodgers

April 8-9-10: at Padres

April 12-13-14: at Mariners

April 15-16-17: at Diamondbacks

April 18-19-20-21: Marlins

April 23-24-25: Astros

April 26-27-28: at Red Sox

April 29-30, May 1-2: at Mets

May 3-4-5: Brewers

May 6-7-8: Padres

May 10-11-12: at Pirates

May 13-14-15: at Braves

May 16-17-18-19: Pirates

May 21-22-23: Braves

May 24-25-26: at Cardinals

May 27-28-29-30: at Brewers

May 31, June 1-2: Reds

June 4-5: White Sox

June 6-7-8-9: at Reds

June 11-12-13: at Rays

June 14-15-16: Cardinals

June 17-18-19: Giants

June 21-22-23: Mets

June 24-25-26: at Giants

June 28-29-30: at Brewers

July 2-3-4: Phillies

July 5-6-7: Angels

July 9-10-11: at Orioles

July 12-13-14: at Cardinals

July 15-16-17-18: All-Star break

July 19-20-21: Diamondbacks

July 22-23-24: Brewers

July 26-27-28: at Royals

July 29-30-31: at Reds

August 1-2-3-4: Cardinals

August 5-6-7: Twins

August 9-10: at White Sox

August 12-13-14: at Guardians

August 16-17-18: Blue Jays

August 20-21-22: Tigers

August 23-24-25: at Marlins

August 26-27-28: at Pirates

August 30-31, September 1: at Nationals

September 2-3-4: Pirates

September 6-7-8: Yankees

September 9-10-11: at Dodgers

September 13-14-15: at Rockies

September 16-17-18: Athletics

September 19-20-21-22: Nationals

September 23-24-25: at Phillies

September 26-27-28: Reds

If you prefer the schedule in calendar form, here you go: