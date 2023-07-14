 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Firing up the second half

A look ahead to the second half and back at the first. Taking stock of the Draft. The Immaculate Grid and other MLB news.

By Josh Timmers
There will be Cubs baseball again today.

The New York Times announced that they are closing down their sports department and will instead rely on coverage from The Athletic. The Athletic does great work (although the NYT has laid off a lot of good journalists there recently) but fewer people covering sports is always bad. The New York Times says that none of the people currently working in the sports department will be laid off, but they may be assigned to non-sports departments.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today. Buster.

