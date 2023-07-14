Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 14

Since we last saw each other . . .

Today’s roster moves: Outfielder Alexander Canario ended his rehab assignment with South Bend and reported to Triple-A Iowa.

Outfielder Christian Franklin was promoted to High-A South Bend after spending the last month in Mesa.

Left-handed pitcher Brailyn Marquez will continue his rehab in South Bend.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs sunk the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 7-3.

Caleb Kilian kicked off the second-half by allowing three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. Kilian struck out seven Clippers and walked just one. He allowed a two-run home run in the fourth and Riley Martin allowed an inherited runner to score.

Because Kilian came an out short of five innings, the win went to Rowan Wick in relief. Wick pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one hit and no runs. He walked two and struck out four.

Catcher Dom Nuñez hit a solo home run in the second inning, his fourth of the year. He left the game shortly thereafter when he took a foul ball off his throwing hand.

Right fielder Alexander Canario was 2 for 5 with an RBI single in his return to Iowa. He scored once as well.

First baseman Matt Mervis was 2 for 5 with a double. He scored twice.

Center fielder Nelson Velázquez was also 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.

Nuñez’s home run.

Dom Nuñez extends our lead with this solo blast! pic.twitter.com/ByrH6Qs1V0 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 14, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burnt the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays) 4-0.

There was bad news for starter Richard Gallardo, who left the game in the first inning with what looked to be a foot or an ankle injury suffered while trying to make a play on a grounder. Gallardo’s final line was no runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. Gallardo struck out two and walked no one.

The win went to Carlos Guzman, who pitched the next 3.1 innings without allowing a run. He gave up one hit, walked two and struck out four.

Samuel Reyes (2.2 innings), Porter Hodge (1.1 innings) and Danis Correa (one inning) finished off the shutout.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with a double and a triple. He scored twice and drove in one run.

DH Cole Roederer was 2 for 4 with a double.

Shortstop Levi Jordan had three RBI—a two-run single in the seventh and an RBI grounder (that he reached on an error). Jordan went 1 for 4 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs apprehended the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 9-4.

Starter Brandon Birdsell surrendered one run on three hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Adam Laskey coughed up a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, which gave the River Bandits a 4-3 lead. But South Bend struck back with six runs in the top of the ninth, so Laskey got the win. Laskey’s final line was two runs on one hit and one walk over one inning. He struck out two.

After South Bend had already made the score 6-4 in the ninth, first baseman Felix Stevens put the game out of reach with a monster three-run home run. It was Steven’s fourth home run with South Bend and 17th overall. Stevens was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Earlier in the ninth, both center fielder Kevin Alcántara and DH Yohendrick Pinango had RBI singles. Alcántara was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs score. Pinango was 1 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

South Bend scored nine runs on just seven hits, thanks in part to seven walks.

The start of this game was delayed by one hour and 36 minutes because of rain.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were messed up by the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 5-3.

Starter Grant Kipp allowed two runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings. Kipp walked one and struck out three.

The loss went to Erian Rodriguez, who gave up three runs in the fifth inning. Rodriguez’s final line was three runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

DH Andy Garriola was 2 for 4 with one run batted in.

Center fielder Ismael Mena was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. He scored once.

ACL Cubs

Leading Giants Orange 9-6 in the ninth.