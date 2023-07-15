 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ work in progress

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Red Sox win; go get ‘em today!

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs did some things Friday before the game. They signed first-round draft pick Matt Shaw, assigned Alexander Canario to Triple-A Iowa, and continued light work for Dansby Swanson and Nick Madrigal. Miles Mastrobuoni and Jared Young remain with the team, for now.

The Professor is following himself:

The trade deadline nears. It’s all most baseball writers are writing about. We’ll have to get used to that.

Hendricks (3-2, 3.04) toed the rubber opposing young Boston hurler Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04). It didn’t go as well for the Cubs as it might have, despite a pair of Bellinger bellringers. Rafael Devers happened, among other things. Al has details in his recap.

Iowa beat Zach Plesac though. Canario knocked in a run in the pivotal inning. They’re 51-35.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Song of the Day:

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...