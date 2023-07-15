Cub Tracks’ work in progress

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs did some things Friday before the game. They signed first-round draft pick Matt Shaw, assigned Alexander Canario to Triple-A Iowa, and continued light work for Dansby Swanson and Nick Madrigal. Miles Mastrobuoni and Jared Young remain with the team, for now.

The Professor is following himself:

Kyle Hendricks is the first Cubs P to start consecutive games since Carlos Zambrano in ’07. pic.twitter.com/2XXi3Px35y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2023

The trade deadline nears. It’s all most baseball writers are writing about. We’ll have to get used to that.

Hendricks (3-2, 3.04) toed the rubber opposing young Boston hurler Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04). It didn’t go as well for the Cubs as it might have, despite a pair of Bellinger bellringers. Rafael Devers happened, among other things. Al has details in his recap.

Iowa beat Zach Plesac though. Canario knocked in a run in the pivotal inning. They’re 51-35.

Belli bombs ALL second half! pic.twitter.com/ZyMogjBqPz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 15, 2023

Like we said... ALL second half long! pic.twitter.com/8oKbAoZ0Zi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 15, 2023

