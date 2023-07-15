Cub Tracks’ work in progress

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs did some things Friday before the game. They signed first-round draft pick Matt Shaw, assigned Alexander Canario to Triple-A Iowa, and continued light work for Dansby Swanson and Nick Madrigal. Miles Mastrobuoni and Jared Young remain with the team, for now.
The Professor is following himself:
Kyle Hendricks is the first Cubs P to start consecutive games since Carlos Zambrano in ’07. pic.twitter.com/2XXi3Px35y— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2023
The trade deadline nears. It’s all most baseball writers are writing about. We’ll have to get used to that.
Hendricks (3-2, 3.04) toed the rubber opposing young Boston hurler Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04). It didn’t go as well for the Cubs as it might have, despite a pair of Bellinger bellringers. Rafael Devers happened, among other things. Al has details in his recap.
Iowa beat Zach Plesac though. Canario knocked in a run in the pivotal inning. They’re 51-35.
Belli bombs ALL second half! pic.twitter.com/ZyMogjBqPz— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 15, 2023
Like we said... ALL second half long! pic.twitter.com/8oKbAoZ0Zi— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 15, 2023
- Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs Weekly Podcast: Recapping Draft with Cubs VP of Scouting Dan Kantrovitz.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): With Deadline nearing, Cubs have work to do in second half. “It is too simplistic to say, “As Belli goes, the Cubs go,” but the offense has worked and looked so much better when the center fielder has been locked in.” Maddie Lee adds on.
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ reasons for optimism — and biggest disappointments — as trade deadline looms. Jon Greenberg adds on.
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): Buyer or seller? 6 teams with trade deadline decisions to make. “The buy-sell calculus is not necessarily either-or; some teams will do both at once.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Who is a must trade? Who is untouchable? What to watch for as the Cubs and White Sox begin the 2nd half. “Both teams are under .500 and a good distance behind the leaders of their respective divisions yet close enough to get back in contention with a prolonged stretch of winning baseball.” James Neveau has words.
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): 4 series for Cubs fans to look forward to in the second half. “... several matchups remaining on the schedule present tantalizing matchups regardless of any potential trade deadline moves.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs still have a shot to win a bad NL Central. “It’s basically a march to 85 wins.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Hey, so what’s the latest with Keegan Thompson? “... he hasn’t pitched in almost a month. And when he did pitch at Iowa, it was ugly.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): How Iowa Cubs hurler Jordan Wicks became one of Chicago’s top pitching prospects. “... now that he’s in Triple-A for the first time in his career, he’s one step away from the big leagues.”
- Sean Holland (Cubs Insider*): Trading for old friend Jeimer Candelario could help Cubs turn (hot) corner. “The Nats are certain to trade him at the deadline and he is an ideal fit for the Cubs for three major reasons.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs draft analysis: Position players to watch from their 2023 selections. “When we’re looking at hitters, some of the pillars we’re looking for, that intrigue us and get us excited, is the ability to hit for damage,” vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said.
