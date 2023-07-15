2023 Cubs Heroes & Goats: Game 90

Thomas Smith should be back soon to give you more details, analysis and the leaderboards. In the meantime, I’m here to continue this feature and give you the WPA numbers behind Friday’s loss.

Game 90: Cubs 3, Red Sox 8

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Cody Bellinger (.131). Two home runs

Hero: Anthony Kay (.036). 1⅓ scoreless innings, walk

Sidekick: Mike Tauchman (.014). 1-for-5, RBI double

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Kyle Hendricks (-.273). 4⅔ innings, five runs, four HR

Goat: Mark Leiter Jr. (-.112). One inning, two runs, HR

Kid: Ian Happ (-.094). 0-for-4, strikeout

Cubs Play of the Game: With two out in the fifth, Cody Bellinger homered to make the score 5-3. (.082)

Red Sox/WPA Play of the Game: With one out and a runner on base in the seventh, Justin Turner homered to make the score 7-3. (.117)