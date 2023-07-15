Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 15

The Cubs released right-handed pitcher Rowan Wick today.

Outfielder Cristian More was promoted back to Myrtle Beach. He started this season with the Birds but was demoted to the complex league at the end of May.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were raided and boarded by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 4-0.

Riley Thompson allowed just one hit over this five innings of work, but it was a solo home run by Oscar Gonzalez and that was enough to give Thompson the loss. He walked three and struck out three while giving up just the one run.

Iowa had three hits in this game, singles by Darius Hill, Matt Mervis and Jake Slaughter. Mervis also had Iowa’s only walk. Former Cub Daniel Norris got the win with four innings of relief.

Highlights:

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got battered by the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 7-4.

Walker Powell started and took the loss. Powell surrendered four runs, three earned, on five hits over four innings. Powell struck out six and walked one, so that’s a positive.

Second baseman Scott McKeon hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his third of the year and second with the Smokies. McKeon was 1 for 4.

Shortstop Levi Jordan was 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. Jordan stole three bases. He drove in one with a seventh inning single and scored one run.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 5 with a double and one stolen base. He scored on Jordan’s single.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. was 2 for 5.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs booked the Quad City River Bandits (Royals), 6-1.

Starter Michael Arias went four innings and gave up just one run on four hits. The run was unearned. Arias walked two and struck out one.

The win went to Max Bain because Arias didn’t go five innings. Bain threw two scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk. Bain struck out two.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo cranked a grand slam in the top of the first inning and that would be all the runs South Bend needed. It was his second home run of the year. Verdugo was 1 for 4.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan plated the Cubs another run with a solo home run in the second inning, his third. Pagan went 2 for 4.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 1 for 2 with an RBI double and two walks. He also scored on Verdugo’s slam.

Some defensive wizardry in right by Cristian Franklin:

Christian Franklin went ALL OUT on this catch



The Cubs prospect lays out for a sensational grab in right field for the South Bend Cubs

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans cleaned up the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 6-5.

Just like in his first two starts with the Birds, Drew Gray tossed three scoreless innings tonight. He was tagged for one hit. He did walk three and he struck out three.

Kenyi Perez tried to close out the game in the top of the ninth with the Pelicans leading 5-3, but he loaded the bases with two outs by hitting one batter and walking the next two. That brought Scott Kobos out of the bullpen and he gave up a game-tying two-run single to the first batter he faced. He ended the inning with a grounder to third and got the win when the Pelicans scored in the bottom of the inning.

Right fielder Rafael Morel walked with one out in the bottom of the ninth, stole second and then third baseman Pedro Ramirez singled him home with the winning run.

Morel went 1 for 2 with two walks and the steal. He scored three runs. Ramirez was 1 for 2 with two walks and a stolen base. He had just the one RBI.

In the third inning, catcher David Avitia hit his first pro home run, a two-run shot. Avitia drove in another run later with a ground out. He was 1 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored.

ACL Cubs

ACL Cubs

Beat the Dodgers, 6-5.