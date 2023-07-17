Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Monday 7/17, 7:05 CT

Monday notes...

SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES: Since the start of 2000, the Cubs have scored at least 10 runs in 273 games, most recently on Saturday. Four of those were the final game of a season. After the remaining 269, the Cubs have won the next game 131 times and lost it 138. Their loss Sunday made them 6-7 in such games this season. They have averaged 6.73 runs in all the wins and just 2.90 in the losses. Yesterday’s loss was the Cubs’ fifth since 2000 in which they scored exactly five runs after having scored exactly 10. They have won three games with five right after 10. In all 269 games, they have averaged 7.21 fewer runs than in the preceding double-digit game.

Since the start of 2000, the Cubs have scored at least 10 runs in 273 games, most recently on Saturday. Four of those were the final game of a season. After the remaining 269, the Cubs have won the next game 131 times and lost it 138. Their loss Sunday made them 6-7 in such games this season. They have averaged 6.73 runs in all the wins and just 2.90 in the losses. Yesterday’s loss was the Cubs’ fifth since 2000 in which they scored exactly five runs after having scored exactly 10. They have won three games with five right after 10. In all 269 games, they have averaged 7.21 fewer runs than in the preceding double-digit game. A RELATIVE RARITY: Mike Tauchman’s two-hit, three-walk game in exactly five plate appearances Sunday is the second time this year a Cub has done that. Seiya Suzuki did it against the A’s April 18. Before that, a game like that from a Cub had not happened in 13 years. Geovany Soto did it against the Mets April 21, 2010.

Mike Tauchman’s two-hit, three-walk game in exactly five plate appearances Sunday is the second time this year a Cub has done that. Seiya Suzuki did it against the A’s April 18. Before that, a game like that from a Cub had not happened in 13 years. Geovany Soto did it against the Mets April 21, 2010. RUN SCORING... AND NOT: The Cubs are averaging 6.6 runs per game in their 43 victories this season (286 runs). In the 49 losses, the team has averaged 2.9 runs per game (142 runs).

The Cubs are averaging 6.6 runs per game in their 43 victories this season (286 runs). In the 49 losses, the team has averaged 2.9 runs per game (142 runs). INTERLEAGUE NOTES: The series loss to the Red Sox was the first to an A.L. East team this year. The Cubs are 7-5 overall vs. the A.L. East with one series remaining in Toronto next month. Overall they are 16-17 vs. A.L. teams. Their next series vs. an A.L. team is Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25 and 26, against the White Sox.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Nationals lineup:

Nats LHP Gore at Cubs LHP Smyly (8:05/MASN2) pic.twitter.com/y969MBgl5Y — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 17, 2023

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. MacKenzie Gore, LHP

These two pitchers matched up May 1 in Washington. It was one of the best starts of Drew Smyly’s season, seven innings, six hits, one run, the only run a solo homer by Lane Thomas.

The Cubs had seven hits and four runs in four innings off MacKenzie Gore.

Since that game neither of these pitchers has done well. Smyly has a 5.12 ERA and 1.627 WHIP in 12 starts, and has allowed 12 home runs in 59 innings. Gore has a 4.76 ERA and 1.483 WHIP in 12 starts, with 11 home runs in 58⅔ innings.

Given that, we’ll probably have a 1-0 game tonight.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today..

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Nationals site Federal Baseball. If you do go there to interact with Nats fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2023 Game Thread procedure will be like last year’s, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.