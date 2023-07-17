 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baseball history unpacked, July 17

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Happy birthdays to Don Kessinger and Lou Boudreau.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Happy birthday, Don Kessinger
Photo by: 1970 SPX/Diamond Images via Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Don Kessinger*, Herb Hutson. Also notable: Lou Boudreau HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1936 - Spanish generals Francisco Franco and Emilio Mola lead a right-wing uprising, starting the Spanish Civil War.
  • 1762 - Catherine II becomes Tsarina of Russia following the murder of Peter III.
  • 1850 - Harvard Observatory takes first photograph of a star (Vega).
  • 1861 - US Congress authorizes paper money.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

In This Stream

Baseball history unpacked

View all 816 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...