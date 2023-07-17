Baseball history unpacked, July 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Don Kessinger*, Herb Hutson. Also notable: Lou Boudreau HOF.

Today in history:

1936 - Spanish generals Francisco Franco and Emilio Mola lead a right-wing uprising, starting the Spanish Civil War.

- Spanish generals Francisco Franco and Emilio Mola lead a right-wing uprising, starting the Spanish Civil War. 1762 - Catherine II becomes Tsarina of Russia following the murder of Peter III.

- Catherine II becomes Tsarina of Russia following the murder of Peter III. 1850 - Harvard Observatory takes first photograph of a star (Vega).

- Harvard Observatory takes first photograph of a star (Vega). 1861 - US Congress authorizes paper money.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.