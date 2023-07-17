Outside The Confines: Let the second half begin

Here we are folks, the first week of the second half of the season is under way, and while there were obviously games over the weekend, this is our first full week back after the break.

Things are about to get interesting as the race for A.L. supremacy is getting much tighter than the Rays probably expected it to at the start of the year.., and who among us would have thought the Orioles would be the ones challenging them.

There’s more in today’s links as we look at how Mike Trout and the Angels made dreams come true for a Make-a-Wish kid; the Angels might also make dreams come true at the trade deadline, as they are “listening” to offers on Shohei Ohtani; we’ve got hitters and teams poised to turn things around; and a fun oddity bobblehead to add to your collection.

Now let’s get onto today’s links!

Oh my goodness



What is happening in Queens?... pic.twitter.com/FAG4ZxHuWu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.