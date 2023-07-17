Outside The Confines: Let the second half begin

Here we are folks, the first week of the second half of the season is under way, and while there were obviously games over the weekend, this is our first full week back after the break.
Things are about to get interesting as the race for A.L. supremacy is getting much tighter than the Rays probably expected it to at the start of the year.., and who among us would have thought the Orioles would be the ones challenging them.
There’s more in today’s links as we look at how Mike Trout and the Angels made dreams come true for a Make-a-Wish kid; the Angels might also make dreams come true at the trade deadline, as they are “listening” to offers on Shohei Ohtani; we’ve got hitters and teams poised to turn things around; and a fun oddity bobblehead to add to your collection.
Now let’s get onto today’s links!
- Ben Clemens offers up his favorite things from the All-Star Break.
- Patrick Andres suggests that the Angels are in “listening mode” about Shohei Ohtani.
- Andrew Simon and Sarah Langs spotlight some up-and-coming players who might soon have the longest names in baseball history.
- Jake Rill looks at how the Orioles are creeping up on the Rays after winning eight straight.
- This is actually embarrassing.
Oh my goodness— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2023
What is happening in Queens?... pic.twitter.com/FAG4ZxHuWu
- Will Sammon has a little more on that brutal play and the bigger picture for the Mets. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Brian Murphy looks at how the Angels made magic happen for one Make-a-Wish kid.
- Esteban Rivera spotlights four hitters poised to break out in the second half.
- Tom Verducci suggests four teams that could have surprising turnarounds in the second half.
- If you’ve been following the generally delightful hijinks of the Savannah Bananas online; or if you happen to be a collector of oddity bobbleheads, you might be interested to know the Bananas are offering a pre-sale on a bobblehead of their mascot Split, pictured below. (Thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame for sharing this with us.)
- I love a knuckleballer, but they are a rare breed these days, which is why it’s exciting to see the Padres call up Matt Waldron. (AP)
- Here’s some insight into what each team should be focusing on at the trade deadline. (MLB)
- Jimmy Traina determines the top 10 worst blown calls of the first half.
- Bryce Harper will soon be playing defense for the first time since April 2022. Story by Joseph Salvador.
- This might be the best accidental jinx I’ve ever seen.
found it pic.twitter.com/XcmFAQELx3 https://t.co/QSN5LehjCv— jack (@Jolly_Olive) July 16, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...