Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Nationals, Monday 7/17, 7:05 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jul 17, 2023, 7:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Nationals, Monday 7/17, 7:05 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images Go get ‘em, Drew. In This Stream Cubs vs. Nationals Monday 7/17 game threads First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Nationals, Monday 7/17, 7:05 CT Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Monday 7/17, 7:05 CT View all 2 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Red Sox 11, Cubs 5: Because baseball Minor League Wrap: 3 Iowa homers leads to 4-3 win over Clippers. Outside The Confines: Let the second half begin Baseball history unpacked, July 17 2023 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 92 The 2023 Cubs should be sellers at the trade deadline Loading comments...
Loading comments...