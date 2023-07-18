Cub Tracks short-sighted or sheeted?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs have some fight in them still. The Wrigley faithful sure do make noise. The games themselves are exciting but anticlimactic.
On the board! pic.twitter.com/RXH81XkPvv— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 18, 2023
Not happenin' my guy. ♂️@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/EOZDtY6KYU— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 16, 2023
"Basket bombski" - @EliseMenaker @ihapp_1 | @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/Ws2gfGUdPd— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 18, 2023
It's gotta be the stache. pic.twitter.com/NNX4jaCraO— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 18, 2023
Cubs first-round draft pick Matt Shaw is making his first trip to Wrigley Field today.— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) July 17, 2023
Here’s his thoughts on the idea of failing at the big league level: pic.twitter.com/ANO7tKSusM
“Shoutout to Friday at 1:20 for all the Cubs fans. I hear that's a big thing."— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 17, 2023
Matt Shaw gets it. pic.twitter.com/87C9mK5Adx
- MLB.com*: Chicago Cubs, WXRT and Metro host ‘Lin’s Binge’ August 19 in honor of late radio host Lin Brehmer. “Celebration to include pregame culinary experience at Gallagher Way, limited-edition cap with ticket purchase, special Cubs Charities 50/50 raffle, postgame event at Metro and more.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Wrigley Field’s drawing power means the Chicago Cubs need only the illusion of contending. “It’s a win-win-win for the Rickettses, the Cubs and Cardinals fans with tons of money to blow.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Failing to compete is not the same thing as always intending to sell. “I see this not infrequently after a Cubs loss this year.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): With Cubs playing like sellers, how do returns from 2021 trade deadline look now? “... the returns from that trade deadline can be generously described as incomplete.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Marcus Stroman on Cubs Future: ‘Why Would You Not Want to Be Competitive?’ “I know Belli wants to stay,” Stroman said. “I know I would love to stay here, but a lot of that’s out of our control.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}: Kyle Hendricks’ biggest value to Cubs might be staying at trade deadline. “As Hoyer might say, you can never have enough pitching, and there is no such thing as a bad one-year deal.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs’ momentum halted by uncharacteristic outings. “We’ve got to play good baseball, right?” Cubs manager David Ross said. Andy Martinez has more.
- Matthew Postins (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs Reliever already making impact on bullpen. “Daniel Palencia hasn’t thrown many innings for the Chicago Cubs but already leads the pitching staff in one category.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Time to get Matt Mervis Back to Chicago. “... the upside with Young may not be great enough to merit an extended trial.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Ian Happ is searching for more power. Is fastball timing the key? “We’re gonna need those guys in the middle of the order to bang, get the ball up in the air,” Ross said.
- Mike Clark (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cody Bellinger’s recent surge not surprising anyone on Cubs. ‘‘He’s the total package, right?’’ Ross said Saturday. ‘‘The defense, the clubhouse presence, the bat and the power showing up.”
- Phil Rogers (Forbes* {$}): Cubs look smart for investing in Cody Bellinger’s comeback. Maybe. We await developments.
- Mike Clark (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Mike Tauchman taking advantage of playing time during Dansby Swanson’s recovery. “He reached base in all five of his plate appearances Sunday with three walks and two singles. He also scored two runs and drove in one.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Chicago Cubs top pick Matt Shaw was helped by the Cape Cod League and a former Red Sox World Series champ. “I mean, if you’re not the type of player that’s going to learn and take feedback, you’re not going to last in baseball very long,” Shaw said Monday at Wrigley Field. Brett Taylor has more.
