Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 18

Left-hander Brailyn Marquez will continue his rehab stint in Double-A Tennessee. He was in South Bend.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs beat Indianapolis (Pirates), 7-3.

Jordan Wicks kept Indy mostly in check over the first four innings, but he gave up back-to-back doubles to start the fifth and exited. His final line was three runs (one after he left) on five hits over 4+ innings. Wicks struck out four and walked no one.

Nick Neidert got the win with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and issuing just one walk. Neidert struck out four.

Third baseman Edwin Ríos hit a solo home run in the second inning, his fourth of the year. (Or fifth counting the one MLB HR.) Ríos was 2 for 4.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza crushed a two-run bomb in the fourth inning, his eleventh. In the second inning, he had a two-run double for four total RBI on the game. Perlaza went 2 for 5.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez had a pair of doubles in a 3 for 4 game. He scored twice and had one run batted in.

Perlaza’s home run. He got all of this one.

Stay hot, Yonathan! This 406 ft. home run gives Perlaza four runs batted in tonight and extends our lead to 5-1. pic.twitter.com/BTzCMmMnNu — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 19, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burned out the Mississippi Braves, 7-5.

The Smokies fell behind early as starter DJ Herz got knocked around for five runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. Two of those hits were solo home runs. Herz walked two and struck out six.

The win went to Porter Hodge in relief. Hodge tossed two innings and allowed just one baserunner, a walk in the eighth inning. Hodge struck out three.

Danis Correa pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save. He struck out one.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his 11th on the year. Aliendo went 1 for 4 and drove in three runs total. His third RBI came on an eighth-inning ground out that gave the Smokies the lead.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado started the comeback with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was his seventh home run of the year. Maldonado went 2 for 4.

Later in the seventh, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong tied it up with a two-run home run, his eleventh. Crow Armstrong went 1 for 4.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. was perfect tonight, going 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks. He scored two runs.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the eighth.

Aliendo’s opposite field blast:

The Maldonado home run:

And PCA’s blast:

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs wiped out versus the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 4-0.

Luis Devers struggled tonight and got the loss. Devers surrendered four runs on seven hits and five walks over just three innings. Devers struck out two.

South Bend didn’t have a hit until a James Triantos single in the sixth inning. The finished with three hits, all singles.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans snuffed out the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 13-2.

Nick Hull started and got his fifth win on the year. Hull did not allow a run over 5.2 innings. He gave up four hits. Hull walked two and struck out five.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, his second home run of the season. Rojas also drove home the first run of the game with a double in the first inning. He went 2 for 5 with the five runs batted in. Rojas scored two times.

Left fielder Parker Chavers was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. Chavers drove home two.

Catcher David Avitia was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. He scored four runs.

First baseman Reivaj Garcia was 2 for 4 with a double and two walks. Garcia scored three runs and had one run batted in.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Brewers, 11-4 in the seventh.