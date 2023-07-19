Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Wednesday 7/19, 7:05 CT

Wednesday notes...

MORE ON RUNS: The Cubs' 17-run outburst Tuesday moved them up to fifth in the N.L. and 10th in MLB with 450 runs.

WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom, last six games since July 7: .333/.450/1.000 (5-for-15), a double, three home runs, only three strikeouts. Play him while he's hot!

Patrick Wisdom, last six games since July 7: .333/.450/1.000 (5-for-15), a double, three home runs, only three strikeouts. Play him while he’s hot! HEATING UP: Seiya Suzuki, last 11 games since July 4: .333/.367/.511 (15-for-45), a triple, two home runs.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Nationals lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Trevor Williams, RHP

Let’s forget about Kyle Hendricks’ last outing, shall we? Okay. Write it off to the wind blowing out and him missing his spots.

Hendricks didn’t pitch in the series at Washington in May, so the last time he faced the Nats was July 31, 2021, right after the Big Selloff. However, most of those Nats aren’t on the team anymore. (In fact, only two Cubs besides Hendricks who played in that game are still on the team — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom.)

The only current Nats player who has more than a handful of at-bats vs. Kyle is Corey Dickerson (4-for-16). Current Nats are batting .180 (9-for-50) against Hendricks with one home run (Keibert Ruiz).

Trevor Williams threw 5⅓ scoreless innings against the Cubs May 2 in Washington. That’s by far his best start of the year, and over his last six starts: 5.14 ERA, 1.571 WHIP, six homers in 28 innings. In his last outing, against the Cardinals July 14, he didn’t make it out of the third inning.

This will be Williams’ first start at Wrigley Field since the Cubs traded him to the Mets in July 2021 as part of the Javy Báez/Pete Crow-Armstrong deal, though he did throw three scoreless innings of relief against the Cubs at Wrigley July 14, 2022.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today..

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Nationals site Federal Baseball. If you do go there to interact with Nats fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.