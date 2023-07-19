BCB After Dark: Must everything go?

It’s another evening here at BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and join us. It’s hot out there but things are cool in here. There’s no cover charge this evening. We still have a prime table available and we’re saving it for you. Bring your own beverage.

The Cubs thumped the Nationals tonight, 17-3. Just when I think I’m out on these guys, something pulls me back in. Most importantly, Seiya Suzuki had four hits and a home run. Nico Hoerner had three hits. Ian Happ had two hits, a double and a walk. (Although Happ left the game early.) If the Cubs want to get back in the race, those three need to start hitting.

Last night, I asked you about your favorite player from the 2008 team. Kerry Wood finished in first with 39 percent of the vote, which makes sense because he’s Kerry Wood. In second was Derrek Lee with 28 percent and Aramis Ramírez got 19 percent.

I didn’t include Jim Edmonds in the voting because of his strong connection to the Cardinals, but there was some good discussion of him in the comments. Still, people could have voted “other” for Edmonds.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t do a film essay. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that may do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight I have drummer Roy Haynes doing a bit of bebop with “Blue ‘n’ Boogie.” This is from a tribute to Charlie Parker concert in 1973. The video quality isn’t great, but the music is.

This features Howard McGhee and Jimmy Owens on trumpet, Cecil Payne and Lee Konitz on sax, Ted Dunbar on guitar and Richard Davis on bass.

Welcome back to everyone who skipped the musical interlude.

Tonight I’m going to assume that the Cubs are going to be sellers at the trade deadline. Yes, they could still win eight of their next ten games and decide not to sell, but for the purposes of tonight, I’m going to assume that the Cubs fall out of the race before the trade deadline.

Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger are the two players most likely to get dealt. Certainly Drew Smyly and Mike Tauchman could draw some interest. Bullpen arms are always in demand and Michael Fulmer, who is on a one-year deal, has been pitching well lately and teams are likely to ask for him.

But I was also drawn to this comment by Brett Taylor over at Bleacher Nation:

You know who teams are going to be asking about if the Cubs become sellers?



Adbert Alzolay.



Impactful back-end reliever, cost-controlled, dominating this year. He's going to be a target.



Yet another reason I don't want the Cubs to become sellers. Don't want them to be tempted. — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) July 14, 2023

He’s right. Teams are going to want Adbert Alzolay. The Cubs set the precedent last year when the traded Scott Effross to the Yankees, despite Effross still having 5 1⁄ 2 years of team control. And while we can debate the merits of Hayden Wesneski, the return for Effross, the truth of matter is that Effross underwent Tommy John surgery and is out all season. That’s always a risk for pitchers, Alzolay included.

Alzolay has established himself as a pretty dominating reliever this season— better than Effross. He’s fixed that problem he had with left-handed hitters. He’s got seven holds and seven saves in eight save opportunities.

As good as Alzolay has been, he’s also a reliever. Starting pitchers and position players have a lot more value and the Cubs could likely get a Top 100 prospect for 3 1⁄ 2 years of Alzolay. No, the Brewers aren’t giving up Jackson Chourio for him and the Orioles won’t give up Jackson Holliday. The Padres won’t give up Jackson Merrill. But there are plenty of good prospects—some that are close to the majors—who aren’t named Jackson and who would be available. And I do think the Cubs could get a Top 100 prospect for him—and not someone who just sneaks in the bottom of the list. Maybe even a Top 50 prospect. Certainly someone who could be a solid regular (maybe at first or third base!) or mid-rotation starter.

On the other hand, I would hope that the Cubs hope to contend next year. I hope they haven’t written next season off too. And you would think that if they are going to contend in 2024, they’d need a pitcher like Alzolay closing out games. And if other teams would value Alzolay because of 3 1⁄ 2 years of control, that’s a reason the Cubs should want to keep him.

So should the Cubs trade Adbert Alzolay if they can get a top-flight prospect for him?

