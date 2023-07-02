Cub Tracks awaits developments

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Stro’ Show bestrode the bump, in general opposition to Guardians hurler Tanner Bibee. It looked like a mismatch on paper. Marcus Stroman oughta be starting the All-Star Game, and we all know it. Justin Steele should also be on that staff. We’ll find out tonight. Anyway, the game was delayed by weather.
Play ball! pic.twitter.com/fpqI6s2mTU— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 2, 2023
After a nearly three-hour delay, the game finally happened. It was worth the wait if you like low-scoring, tight games. Bibee got a little run support. Both pitchers were dealing.
Marcus Stroman, Filthy 93mph Sinker. pic.twitter.com/G8OC9Nh5jT— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2023
But... in the top of the sixth, the wheels came off. It was too depressing to talk about. Friday night the Jekyll/Hyde Cubs looked like Spencer Tracy. Saturday they looked like Mark Blankfield.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs look to get rolling again: ‘We can make the playoffs’. “We want to finish strong and give ourselves a chance for the second half,” said Hayden Wesneski.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Justin Steele: Ace, All-Star, All-Star Starter? “He’s been fantastic all year,” said outfielder Ian Happ. Tim Stebbins has some of this. Tony Andracki also writes of it.
- Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Sources: Cubs not inclined to sign Marcus Stroman to contract extension before trade deadline. “I don’t see us negotiating with anyone else in-season,” Hoyer said in April... Ryan Taylor has some of this.
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times*): Going left pays off for Cubs. “Cubs manager David Ross noted the importance of left-handed batters in Friday’s win over Cleveland.”
- Minot Daily News*: Former MSU baseball player Jared Young makes impact with Cubs. “Prior to his promotion this summer, Young was hitting .326 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Iowa Cubs in 52 games.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Christopher Morel will play ‘New Position’ on Sunday. “... we aren’t yet sure exactly what that will be.”
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times*): Nick Madrigal reaping the benefits of being fully healthy. He his first home run in a Cubs uniform Friday. Tony Andracki has some of this.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Jeimer Candelario seems like a perfect fit. “Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario seems to be a near-perfect trade target for the Chicago Cubs at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): How Cubs are approaching the 2023 MLB Draft. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned when we’re trying to figure out what makes this guy tick, what motivates him, how passionate is he about the game?” Dan Kantrovitz said.
Food for Thought:
The Red Planet shines in glorious multicolor beyond the visible spectrum.https://t.co/YNkOrja4iA— IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 2, 2023
The first official photo of Saturn from the James Webb Space Telescope does not disappoint.https://t.co/EX7ODr2ikY— Live Science (@LiveScience) July 1, 2023
Did we do something wrong? https://t.co/xGb06MvXsX— Futurism (@futurism) July 2, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...