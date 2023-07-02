Cub Tracks awaits developments

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Stro’ Show bestrode the bump, in general opposition to Guardians hurler Tanner Bibee. It looked like a mismatch on paper. Marcus Stroman oughta be starting the All-Star Game, and we all know it. Justin Steele should also be on that staff. We’ll find out tonight. Anyway, the game was delayed by weather.

After a nearly three-hour delay, the game finally happened. It was worth the wait if you like low-scoring, tight games. Bibee got a little run support. Both pitchers were dealing.

Marcus Stroman, Filthy 93mph Sinker. pic.twitter.com/G8OC9Nh5jT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2023

But... in the top of the sixth, the wheels came off. It was too depressing to talk about. Friday night the Jekyll/Hyde Cubs looked like Spencer Tracy. Saturday they looked like Mark Blankfield.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

The Red Planet shines in glorious multicolor beyond the visible spectrum.https://t.co/YNkOrja4iA — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 2, 2023

The first official photo of Saturn from the James Webb Space Telescope does not disappoint.https://t.co/EX7ODr2ikY — Live Science (@LiveScience) July 1, 2023

Did we do something wrong? https://t.co/xGb06MvXsX — Futurism (@futurism) July 2, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!