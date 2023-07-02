The Cubs vs. Guardians game Sunday has been moved to 4:05 p.m. CT

Rain delayed Saturday’s Cubs/Guardians game for more than two hours, and it was completed just before midnight.

The Cubs announced Sunday morning that the final game of the three-game series will have its starting time shifted from 1:20 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch, at 2:35 p.m. CT, and you don’t have to exchange your tickets in the MLB Ballpark app. (The time has already changed on mine.)

So, times will be shifted here at BCB for the game preview, which will now post at 2 p.m. CT.

A recap of Saturday night’s loss will post here as usual, at 8 a.m. CT.