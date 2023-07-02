Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 2

Brailyn Marquez continues his path back to the majors with a rehab stint in Myrtle Beach starting today. Fellow lefty Scott Kobos was also assigned to Myrtle Beach.

Right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway, most recently of Iowa, has elected free agency and was released.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs split a doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers, losing game one 11-1 and winning game two 6-2.

In game one, starter Chris Clarke was clobbered for five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. Most of that damage came during a six-run third inning. Clarke struck out one, walked one and hit one.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara went 2 for 3 in game one.

In game two, starter Nick Neidert got the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. One of the five hits was a solo home run by Nate Eaton. Neidert struck out two and walked no one.

First baseman Matt Mervis clubbed a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his eighth with Iowa. Mervis was 2 for 4 tonight.

Right fielder Miles Mastrobuoni went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Mervis’ home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Smokies were routing the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 12-3 in the top of the fourth inning when the rains came. The game will be completed tomorrow. The Smokies still have the bases loaded with only one out in the fourth.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grounded by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 8-5.

It was a good start tonight for Luis Devers, who gave up a solo home run to Cameron Barstad in the third inning and not much else. Devers finished the night allowing one run on three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out three. Devers also hit one batter.

Jarod Wright took over for Devers in the sixth inning and retired the side in order. He probably should have quit right there. Wright stayed in the game and took the loss after he allowed four runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth. The final line on Wright was seven runs on eighth hits over 2.2 innings. He walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo went 2 for 4 with a double. He had an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and later scored on a two-run single by rehabbing right fielder Alexander Canario, who was 1 for 5.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 6-5.

Jackson Ferris went a career-high 3.2 innings and he allowed two runs on three hits. But he was really better than that line show—both runs and all three hits came in the fourth and two of the hits were misplays by the defense. Ferris struck out four and walked two.

Yovanny Cabrera took the loss after he allowed two runs in the eighth and two more in the top of the ninth. Cabrera’s final line was four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

DH Reivaj Garcia went 2 for 4 with an RBi double and a triple. He scored twice.

ACL Cubs

Off-day.