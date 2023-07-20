Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Thursday 7/20, 7:05 CT

Thursday notes...

THE CODY FILES: Through June 21, Cody Bellinger’s batting average, in 43 games, was .252. Since then, in 21 games, his average is .436 (34 for 78, with three doubles and five homers), raising his season mark to .311. He has hit safely in 19 of the 21 games, making four hits once, three hits once and two hits 10 times. But can he keep it up tonight through Sunday? Bellinger’s career slash line against the Cardinals is just .199/.275/.316: 27 for 136, with four doubles, four homers and 34 strikeouts. All three slash numbers are his lowest against any team against which he has had more than 40 plate appearances. His second lowest is .218/.310/.359 vs. the Giants. His batting average is .158 vs. the Orioles (20 PA), .147 vs. the Twins (40) and .063 vs. the Tigers (19). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

PERSONAL MIKE TAUCHMAN NOTE: I bought a Mike Tauchman London Series jersey from Cubs Authentics before Sunday's game. Since then, Tauchman is 6-for-10 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five runs scored. Cause-and-effect? Probably not, but... you never know!

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Steven Matz, LHP

The last time Marcus Stroman faced the Cardinals, in London, it did not go well. He got victimized by a Trey Mancini misplay and then left the game with a blister.

Since the blister game, Stroman has one good start and two mediocre ones, with the results this month: 5.40 ERA, 1.140 WHIP. He has allowed just one home run in 16⅔ innings this month, so it’s not all bad.

In another start vs. St. Louis May 8 at Wrigley Field, Stroman allowed two runs in six innings. We’d take that tonight, I think.

Steven Matz had a 5.72 ERA in 10 starts when he was removed from the St. Louis rotation in late May. In eight relief outings after that he posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.125 WHIP, with no HR in 16 innings, so he was returned to the rotation July 9.

He’s made one good start and one bad one since then. He’s faced the Cubs once this year, 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief in garbage time in the first game in London June 24.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Cardinals market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. If you do go there to interact with Cardinals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

