Cub Tracks bounces back

There are reports that Dansby Swanson has resumed taking BP. Nick Madrigal is ahead of schedule. Ben Brown turned his ship around Tuesday night with a dominant 9K performance. The Professor is expecting a pupil.

Former Cub Trevor Williams took the hill opposite Hendricks. Mike Tauchman gifted Kyle with a crooked number and he rode that to a quality start, giving up a single earned run in his six innings. Julian Merryweather gave up a couple and Merryweather got the win despite giving up the tying runs, as the Cubs scored five in the eighth inning to pull ahead for good. Yan Gomes delivered the tie-breaking sac fly as a birthday present to himself. The rest of the relief corps handled their business.

Fun at the old ballyard. Box score and info. Al has details in his recap.

Hot start for the hometown kid pic.twitter.com/f52fFwehOP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 20, 2023

Tauch the Tauch, walk the walk pic.twitter.com/rjpBaDfUtY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 20, 2023

First major league grand slam for @nico_hoerner! pic.twitter.com/Sn1BzDL6gQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 20, 2023

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs have kept Mervis at Triple-A Iowa because of changes that they are making to his swing after his first stint in Chicago. “Mervis is working on very specific but small mechanical adjustments with Iowa hitting coach John Mallee,” Sharma reported. “He’s also focused on getting back to making the type of swing decisions that helped him get back to the big leagues in the first place.” The Cubs are approaching the situation with caution, wanting Mervis to make those adjustments in a lower-pressure environment.

