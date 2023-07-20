Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 20

The Cubs announced the signing of 11th-round pick Zyhir Hope to a reported $400,000 bonus. That’s $250,000 over the bonus limit of $150,000 for picks after the tenth round. I believe I have written the slot for third-day picks was $125,000. That was the old bonus amount that teams could offer without extra savings from the top ten rounds.

That leaves only second-round pick Jaxon Wiggins and 13th-round pick Sam Armstrong unsigned. Both are right-handed pitchers.

To make room for these players, others had to go. The Cubs have released outfielder Zach Davis and D.J. Artis. Davis was a 32nd-round pick in 2016. Artis was a seventh-round pick in 2018.

I wish I had better news for you today.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to Indianapolis (Pirates), 5-3 in ten innings.

Starter Caleb Kilian was throwing hard today. His fastball was in the 95-98 mph range and he even hit 99.5 mph once. That’s a lot harder than his normal 94-to-96 mph range. That’s something to keep an eye on in the future.

However, Kilian did give up three runs in the second inning, leaving him with a final line of three runs on six hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Chris Clark (1.2 innings) and Ryan Jensen (1.1 innings) kept Indy from scoring. So did Manuel Rodriguez in the ninth inning, but then he allowed a two-run home run to Josh Palacios in the tenth and took the loss. The final line on Rodriguez was two runs, one earned, on one hit over two innings. He struck out three and walked no one.

Right fielder Darius Hill plated the first Iowa run of the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was his second on the year. Hill went 2 for 5.

Catcher Bryce Windham hit an RBI triple later in the fourth inning and later scored on a single by Nelson Velázquez. Windham went 3 for 5.

Velázquez was 2 for 5.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored on Windham’s triple.

Tennessee Smokies

Rained out. Doubleheader on Saturday.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were swept away by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 7-5.

Cade Horton struggled tonight and got the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. He did strike out three and walked no one. Although he didn’t struggle nearly as much as Angel Gonzalez, who allowed one runner inherited from Horton to score and three more for a five-run fourth inning for the Whitecaps.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 4 with an RBI triple. He scored twice.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. He scored once and drove in two.

Shortstop Kevin Made was 2 for 5. He scored one run and drove one in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blinded by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals) 4-1.

Luis Rujano battled to throw strikes, but he kept Columbia scoreless for three innings. He gave up just one hit, but he walked four while striking out three.

There was a one hour, forty-nine minute lightning delay in this game after the fifth inning. Scarlyn Lebron took the mound after the delay and got the loss. Lebron allowed two runs on two hits over three innings. One of the runs was unearrned—although it was Lebron’s error. He struck out two and walked no one.

The Pelicans had just four hits in this game. Right fielder Rafael Morel was 2 for 4 with a double. He drove in the Pelicans only run of the game with a fourth-inning single.

Highlights, if you want them. At least check out the two uniforms that the two teams were wearing.

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Brewers, 4-3.