Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Friday 7/21, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

STRIKEOUT STREAKING: In his first 46 games, Christopher Morel had 12 walks and 55 strikeouts. In his last nine, he has six walks and 13 strikeouts. Morel has fanned at least once in 12 straight games, tying Matt Mervis for the second-longest such streak by a Cub this season. The longest? 20 games, by Morel, May 9-June 2. Other double-digit streaks: Mervis and Seiya Suzuki, 11; Ian Happ and Mike Tauchman, 10. Miguel Amaya has an active streak of nine. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The Cubs are 12-12 vs. N.L. Central opponents (3-4 vs. Brewers, 2-4 vs. Cardinals, 6-0 vs. Pirates, 1-4 vs. Reds). Other N.L. Central teams’ records within the division: Brewers 20-9, Cardinals 15-17, Pirates 11-15, Reds 17-10. Teams will play a total of 52 divisional games this year. HE’S HOT: Seiya Suzuki, last 13 games since July 4: .340/.379/.509 (18-for-53) with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki, last 13 games since July 4: .340/.379/.509 (18-for-53) with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine runs scored. HE’S NOT: Trey Mancini, last 15 games since June 27: .200/.227/.225 (8-for-40), one double, 16 strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

It's Friday, take a long lunch break with us! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/X4BIVgCdPP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 21, 2023

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Jack Flaherty, RHP

Justin Steele got hit pretty hard in his last start, Sunday against the Red Sox.

So let’s hope this one goes better. He threw six innings and allowed one run to the Cardinals June 24 in London and six innings with three runs allowed to St. Louis May 10 at Wrigley Field.

Something in that range works today.

Jack Flaherty allowed three runs in five innings to the Cubs May 9 at Wrigley Field, with five walks. He had a 6.18 ERA after that start.

Despite a couple of clunkers, since then in 10 starts: 3.03 ERA, 1.399 WHIP, just one home run in 59⅓ innings. He’s still walking a lot of hitters — 4.7 per nine innings — so perhaps the Cubs can be patient hitters this afternoon.

Today’s game is on Apple TV+ (how to watch). Apple announcers: Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.