Outside The Confines: Gather round the hot stove

Shohei Ohtani trade. Three words have never ignited such dread and enthusiasm in baseball fans. As the trade deadline draws nearer, all anyone can think about is whether or not the Japanese mega-star will be sporting an entirely different jersey come August, and if he is, just how much will his new team be paying for it?

This is likely all we will be hearing about over the following week and a half, so brace yourself for plenty of speculation and will-they-or-won’t-they-ism.

Today’s links have plenty of trade speculation; a new king on the AL East throne; and a cooler’s retaliation on one player. Plus much more.

So let’s get into it!

Following layoff, Bob Kravitz goes scorched earth on The Athletic: ‘They don’t give a f*** about me as a human being’ https://t.co/Q7cZzRhDZe pic.twitter.com/RN1X3co22P — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 20, 2023

Jarred Kelenic suffered a left foot fracture after kicking a water cooler during last night's game, Scott Servais announced.



Kelenic has been placed on the 10-day IL. pic.twitter.com/GOBV8qgPdV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.