 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Gather round the hot stove

The trade deadline fire has been lit.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Winter festival at Joseph’s Cross Photo by Matthias Bein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani trade. Three words have never ignited such dread and enthusiasm in baseball fans. As the trade deadline draws nearer, all anyone can think about is whether or not the Japanese mega-star will be sporting an entirely different jersey come August, and if he is, just how much will his new team be paying for it?

This is likely all we will be hearing about over the following week and a half, so brace yourself for plenty of speculation and will-they-or-won’t-they-ism.

Today’s links have plenty of trade speculation; a new king on the AL East throne; and a cooler’s retaliation on one player. Plus much more.

So let’s get into it!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...