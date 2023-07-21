Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 21

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs fell to Indianapolis (Pirates), 9-6.

It was a bullpen game for the I-Cubs tonight as Riley Thompson started and pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out one.

The loss went to Adrian Sampson in a rehab assignment. Sampson pitched 3.1 innings and allowed five runs, but just two earned, on four hits. He struck out six and walked no one. Sampson’s big issue was that he allowed two home runs.

Center fielder Nelson Velázquez hit two solo home runs tonight—one in the fifth inning and one in the ninth. Velázquez now has 15 minor league home runs this year. He was 2 for 3 with two walks. Velázquez scored four times.

David Bote went 2 for 3 with an RBI double and two walks. Bote scored twice.

First baseman Jake Slaughter was 3 for 5 with a two-run double in the first inning.

Catcher P.J. Higgins went 2 for 4.

Nick Madrigal played six innings and third base on a rehab assignment and was 0 for 3.

RBI double for David Bote:

David Bote blisters this one off the wall to grow our lead! pic.twitter.com/U9N51fowBm — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 22, 2023

Velázquez’s first home run.

Okay, Nelson Velázquez gives us the lead with this solo shot! pic.twitter.com/NeWpoSIYID — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 22, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burned down the Mississippi Braves, 10-1.

Starter Walker Powell allowed a solo home run to the third batter of the game. After that, he and the bullpen shut the M-Braves down. Powell got the win after going five innings and allowing the one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

Carlos Guzman pitched two innings and Zac Leigh and Cayne Ueckert each pitched one inning to finish the game.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu gave the Smokies the lead with a grand slam in the third inning, his tenth on the year. Nwogu went 1 for 3 with a walk. He was also hit by a pitch.

In the fourth inning, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 12th home run of the year with the bases empty. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 with two walks. He drove in three runs and scored twice.

Right fielder Owen Caissie cranked a solo home run in the sixth inning, his 16th this year. Caissie went 2 for 3 with two walks. He scored twice.

Left fielder Cole Roederer did not homer, but he stayed hot anyway, going 2 for 3 with two walks. Roederer scored one run and drove home two.

Catcher Casey Optiz was 2 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base. He scored two runs.

Shortstop Levi Jordan went 2 for 5.

Here’s the home run for “Hollywood Pete.”

A no-doubter for Pete Crow-Armstrong!



The No. 1 @Cubs prospect (MLB No. 7) hits the 117th home run of the season for Southern League-leading @smokiesbaseball. pic.twitter.com/EWd3cAKvNm — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 22, 2023

Caissie’s home run.

Owen Caissie hurt this baseball for his 16th HR. He was 2-3 with 2 BBs tonight. An .891 OPS in his age 20 season in AA. Also a special bat. pic.twitter.com/qf4E5y4Lrx — Brad (@ballskwok) July 22, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs surfed the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 7-1.

Brandon Birdsell started and got the win. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits over six innings. Birdsell struck out five and walked two.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros homered in the second inning with the bases empty. it was Ballesteros’ first High-A home run and ninth overall. Ballesteros was a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk. He scored twice and drove in two.

First baseman Felix Stevens was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. He scored once.

Third baseman James Triantos was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored one run and had an RBi single in the third inning. This was the first game that Triantos has played at third base all season.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were shut out by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 4-0.

Grant Kipp started and took the loss. Kipp surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Third baseman Reivaj Garcia had three of the Pelicans five hits, going 3 for 5.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez was 1 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. He stole two bases.

Highlights. At least on defense.

ACL Cubs

Beating the Reds, 8-4 in the sixth inning when the game was delayed by weather.