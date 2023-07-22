Cubs roster move: Dansby Swanson activated from injured list, Jared Young optioned

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson suffered a heel injury July 5 in Milwaukee trying to beat this double-play relay [VIDEO].

Swanson stayed in the game for a couple of innings after that, then departed. He was eventually placed on the injured list July 8, retroactive to July 6. Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Swanson’s spot on the active roster.

Today, the Cubs activated Swanson from the injured list. Mastrobuoni has been hitting, so he's and sticking around and Jared Young has been optioned back to Iowa.

Swanson is batting .258/.343/.409 (84-for-325) with 15 doubles and 10 home runs in 83 games for the Cubs so far this year. By most defensive measures he’s been one of the top shortstops in MLB this year and his season to date is worth 2.9 bWAR.

Young is batting .171/.256/.371 (6-for-35) with two triples, one home run and five RBI in 13 games with the Cubs this season.

Welcome back, Dansby, and here’s hoping for a big second half.