Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Saturday 7/22, 1:20 CT

SCORING ALL THE RUNS IN ONE INNING: The Cubs scored all their runs in one inning in yesterday’s 4-3 win. They had not won by that score, in that fashion, since Aug. 12, 2018, when David Bote’s two-out, ninth-inning “Ultimate Slam” stunned the Nationals. The Cubs have won 335 games since then. Yesterday’s win was the 17th by 4-3. It was the eighth of those in which the Cubs came from behind to win, including four walk-offs. They trailed, 3-0, in two of the wins. In three more, they squandered 3-0 leads before prevailing. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

STILL EN FUEGO: Cody Bellinger on the current homestand: five games, .500/.524/.750 (10-for-20), two doubles, a home run. Cody Bellinger, month of July: 17 games, .462/.493/.800 (30-for-65), four doubles, six home runs, 17 runs scored. He could be in line for both Player of the Week and Player of the Month. Sign him, Jed.

Cody Bellinger on the current homestand: five games, .500/.524/.750 (10-for-20), two doubles, a home run. Cody Bellinger, month of July: 17 games, .462/.493/.800 (30-for-65), four doubles, six home runs, 17 runs scored. He could be in line for both Player of the Week and Player of the Month. Sign him, Jed. ALSO HOT: Miles Mastrobuoni, since being recalled July 8: eight games, .429/.478/.619 (9-for-21), a double, a home run, eight runs scored.

Michael Fulmer, RHP vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP

After the game Friday, the Cubs announced that Michael Fulmer would start Saturday, though he threw 15 pitches in Friday’s win.

No one’s said anything about this, but it would seem to me that Fulmer is the “opener” and Drew Smyly, whose turn would ordinarily have come up Saturday, follows him. Given that possibility, I’ve placed Smyly’s pitch selection chart below (as well as Fulmer’s). In the meantime, let’s hope Fulmer has a better outing than he did against the Cardinals Friday, when he walked the first two hitters he faced.

Miles Mikolas allowed the Cubs one run in 4⅓ innings May 8 at Wrigley Field. He walked three and struck out seven.

After a few rough outings, he’s been very good over his last three starts: 1.69 ERA, 0.688 WHIP, no walks in 16 innings. Hopefully Cubs hitters can catch up with him this afternoon and stop that hot streak.

Please visit our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. If you do go there to interact with Cardinals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

