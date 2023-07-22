Cub Tracks’ the waiting is the hardest part

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs are well and truly up against the wall. If they could play over .500 at home, I’d be happier. Not exactly gruntled, but happy-er. Longtime Cub Tracks readers will remember that I am not a fan of Jed Hoyer, although I admit to having been happy with his doings for nearly an entire month earlier this year.
le sigh
Now I’m back to wanting him out of town. I would also like to yeet the Rickettses into the sun, but we won’t have that satisfaction just yet.
le sigh
I’m afraid that Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger are on their way to better teams and it makes me unutterably sad as this means the Cubs likely won’t be competitive until ? I don’t have an answer to that. So. Many. Holes. Another year of being lied to by greedy, incompetent administrators. It dulls the senses more surely than a dozen Jeppson’s Malörts.
Please Extend Cody Bellinger.— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) July 21, 2023
le sigh
Maybe, maybe... but the law of diminishing returns says no. Nice game though. I can enjoy it for that while my ass hides from the 110+ weather. At least we have Steely J. And Pat Hughes. We’re not going to list every proposed trade deal up here. But feel free to debate them below. If something looks good/develops legs, or makes me laugh madly, I’ll post it up.
Oh yeah, the game:
Another quality start for Justin Steele! pic.twitter.com/DifX3irOzJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023
First career Major League homerun for Miles Mastrobuoni! pic.twitter.com/FdyNBwCvFP— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023
Belli s away! pic.twitter.com/QHiPhquYvI— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023
Seiya with a catch #Cubs pic.twitter.com/cjhegYeSci— Pink Dragon Media (@PinkDragonSport) July 21, 2023
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023
Final: #Cubs 4, Cardinals 3. pic.twitter.com/JD5dS8qqDy
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Matt Carlson (AP*): Cody Bellinger hits 2-run homer as Chicago Cubs edge St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. “... the Chicago Cubs stopped St. Louis’ six-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): How the ‘Pat and Ron Show’ sent Ron Santo and Pat Hughes on a ride to the Baseball Hall of Fame. “They had more than a chemistry,” former partner Judd Sirott said. “They had a magic together.” Paul Sullivan chimes in. Jeff Agrest also has some words. Audacy’s The PBP: Voices of Baseball gives it all a voice. Pat Hughes is being honored as the 2023 Ford Frick Award recipient. He is not actually being voted in to the Hall of Fame — yet.
- Will Leitch (MLB.com*): 5 teams headed for big breakouts in 2024. “Who are the best 2014 Cubs-like candidates down the stretch? Here are some potential suspects.”
- 670 The Score: Jed Hoyer offers perspective on Cubs’ decision leading up to MLB trade deadline. “Hoyer sees this stretch of ballgames leading up to the trade deadline as a pivotal evaluation period for his decision on the Cubs’ season...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Contenders watch Cubs closely as they inch closer to selling yet again. “In a season of disappointments, watching the Cardinals push the Cubs from on the fence to selling is the last thing fans need.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*) Cubs are selling: The trilogy. No surprise... teams scouting... When is the line crossed? “It’s difficult to talk about the buy-sell thing as a hard line, because I know the Cubs’ front office isn’t treating it as a hard line, precisely. Jed Hoyer reiterated as much yesterday.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Rays ‘Doing homework’ on Marcus Stroman as AL East Race tightens. “Pitching woes are clearly central to the Rays’ slowdown...”
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs righty Jameson Taillon has a plan for a strong second half. “The four-seam and curveball should be Taillon’s “feature” offerings going forward.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Hitters Meeting: Dexter Fowler, Cliff Floyd analyze Cubs’ approach in clutch situations. “Owning home plate,” Floyd said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How Cubs’ first-rounder got more out of ‘dynamic bat’. “He hit a ball,” Matt Swope recalled, “it was 96 [mph] up at his eyes and he hit it 10 feet off the ground, off the wall. And I said, ‘Uhh, this kid’s different.’”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Can Cubs, Seiya Suzuki figure things out in time to save their season? “Suzuki is a perfectionist, someone who keeps taking swings in the batting cage long after the game has ended.”
Song of the Day:
Food For Thought:
"They should leave her alone and let her be."— Futurism (@futurism) July 21, 2023
https://t.co/OQyt60ymFB
It was around 60 meters, approximately the height of a 20-story building.https://t.co/1DvXkdToj3— IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 21, 2023
Astronomers think this "dust mass" may either be the material of a planet coming into existence — or, in another brutal possibility, the remains of a planet that was torn apart.— Futurism (@futurism) July 21, 2023
https://t.co/EDqgGiLCTi
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...