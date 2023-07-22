Cub Tracks’ the waiting is the hardest part

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs are well and truly up against the wall. If they could play over .500 at home, I’d be happier. Not exactly gruntled, but happy-er. Longtime Cub Tracks readers will remember that I am not a fan of Jed Hoyer, although I admit to having been happy with his doings for nearly an entire month earlier this year.

le sigh

Now I’m back to wanting him out of town. I would also like to yeet the Rickettses into the sun, but we won’t have that satisfaction just yet.

le sigh

I’m afraid that Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger are on their way to better teams and it makes me unutterably sad as this means the Cubs likely won’t be competitive until ? I don’t have an answer to that. So. Many. Holes. Another year of being lied to by greedy, incompetent administrators. It dulls the senses more surely than a dozen Jeppson’s Malörts.

Please Extend Cody Bellinger. — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) July 21, 2023

le sigh

Maybe, maybe... but the law of diminishing returns says no. Nice game though. I can enjoy it for that while my ass hides from the 110+ weather. At least we have Steely J. And Pat Hughes. We’re not going to list every proposed trade deal up here. But feel free to debate them below. If something looks good/develops legs, or makes me laugh madly, I’ll post it up.

Oh yeah, the game:

Another quality start for Justin Steele! pic.twitter.com/DifX3irOzJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023

First career Major League homerun for Miles Mastrobuoni! pic.twitter.com/FdyNBwCvFP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Song of the Day:

Food For Thought:

"They should leave her alone and let her be."



https://t.co/OQyt60ymFB — Futurism (@futurism) July 21, 2023

It was around 60 meters, approximately the height of a 20-story building.https://t.co/1DvXkdToj3 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 21, 2023

Astronomers think this "dust mass" may either be the material of a planet coming into existence — or, in another brutal possibility, the remains of a planet that was torn apart.



https://t.co/EDqgGiLCTi — Futurism (@futurism) July 21, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!