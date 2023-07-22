 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ the waiting is the hardest part

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs ended the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak, but almost didn’t. Staving off the sell one more day? Inquiring minds want to know.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs are well and truly up against the wall. If they could play over .500 at home, I’d be happier. Not exactly gruntled, but happy-er. Longtime Cub Tracks readers will remember that I am not a fan of Jed Hoyer, although I admit to having been happy with his doings for nearly an entire month earlier this year.

le sigh

Now I’m back to wanting him out of town. I would also like to yeet the Rickettses into the sun, but we won’t have that satisfaction just yet.

le sigh

I’m afraid that Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger are on their way to better teams and it makes me unutterably sad as this means the Cubs likely won’t be competitive until ? I don’t have an answer to that. So. Many. Holes. Another year of being lied to by greedy, incompetent administrators. It dulls the senses more surely than a dozen Jeppson’s Malörts.

le sigh

Maybe, maybe... but the law of diminishing returns says no. Nice game though. I can enjoy it for that while my ass hides from the 110+ weather. At least we have Steely J. And Pat Hughes. We’re not going to list every proposed trade deal up here. But feel free to debate them below. If something looks good/develops legs, or makes me laugh madly, I’ll post it up.

Oh yeah, the game:

Song of the Day:

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

