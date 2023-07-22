Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 22

Iowa Cubs

Edwin Ríos hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth as the Iowa Cubs beat Indianapolis (Pirates), 5-3.

Hayden Wesneski was terrific in his start today, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing just four hits. Even better, he struck out eight and walked no one.

Reliever Riley Martin got in trouble in the top of the eighth, allowing a two-run home run and giving up the lead. Martin then immediately got ejected. (Neither I nor Martin seem to know why Martin got tossed.) But then Cam Sanders came in to relieve him and he retired the next six batters and got the win. Sanders struck out four of them.

The blast by Ríos was his ninth of the season—or tenth if you count the one he hit in Chicago. Ríos was 2 for 5.

Nick Madrigal played seven innings at third base and went 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. He scored one run.

Center fielder Alexander Canario hit a two-run single in the fourth inning. He was 1 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies swept a doubleheader with the Mississippi Braves, 5-4 and 4-1.

Kohl Franklin started game one and allowed one unearned run on three hits over four innings. (Although it was his throwing error that allowed the unearned run to score.) Franklin struck out two, walked two and hit one.

Porter Hodge struggled in relief of Franklin, but he got the win because Franklin didn’t go five innings. Hodge gave up three runs on three hits (including a solo home run) over two innings. Hodge walked two and struck out one.

Danis Correa pitched a perfect top of the seventh to get the save in game one. He struck out one.

The Smokies won with a five-run second inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by third baseman Andy Weber. It was Weber’s third home run this year. Weber went 1 for 3.

Right fielder Bradlee Beesley had two doubles in a 2 for 3 game. He scored one run.

In game two, starter Chris Kachmar went three innings and allowed one run on three hits. Kachmar struck out five and walked one.

The win went to Luke Little, who pitched the top of the sixth inning and allowed just one baserunner—a hit batsman. Little struck out one.

Samuel Reyes threw a perfect top of the seventh and got the save. Reyes struck out two.

The Smokies won game two with a three-run bottom of the sixth. Second baseman Scott McKeon tripled home a run with two outs in the inning. Then center fielder Bradlee Beesley was hit by a pitch. Beesley stole second base and two wild pitches scored both players

McKeon was 2 for 3 with the triple. He scored twice.

Beesley went 3 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. He had an RBI double in the fifth inning to tie the game 1-1.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs broke the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 10-7.

Starter Michael Arias went 3.1 innings and surrendered three runs, two earned, on two hits. He walked three and hit one batter, but he struck out seven.

Adam Laskey got the win in relief. Laskey allowed one run on a solo home run in the seventh inning. Laskey’s final line was the one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out three and walked no one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. kept the Whitecaps from scoring for a two-inning save. Scalzo gave up two hits, but no walks. He struck out two.

Center fielder Ezequiel Pagan hit a grand slam in the second inning, his fourth home run of the year. Pagan went 2 for 4 with a walk.

Left fielder Christian Franklin hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was his second South Bend home run and fifth overall. Franklin went 2 for 4. He scored twice and drove in two.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Ballesteros scored twice and had one run batted in.

First baseman Felix Stevens went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Stevens had one run scored and one RBI.

Second baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored one run and drove one in.

Everyone in the South Bend lineup had at least one hit.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blinded by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 4-0.

For the first time in Myrtle Beach, starter Drew Gray gave up some runs tonight and took the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. Gray walked two and struck out three.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas went 2 for 4.

ACL Cubs

Lost to Giants Black, 9-2.