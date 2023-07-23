 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ Belli laughs

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs win their second in a row and go for 3 out of 4 today.

By Duane Pesice
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A fun, tight contest, many entertaining bits, plays both good and bad. Grizzled veteran Michael Fulmer opened and played a gritty brand of ball. Starter Drew Smyly, crafty southpaw, stayed on the even keel. Both allowed runs but not a LOT of runs, and the Cubs’ clutch hitting (!) kept the game close. And close. And close.

It sure wasn’t pretty. Dansby Swanson was back, and that wasn’t his fault. Both teams seemed pretty loose, that was just the way things played out. All that and rain delay theater. But it worked out in the Cubs’ favor.

