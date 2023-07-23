Cub Tracks’ Belli laughs

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A fun, tight contest, many entertaining bits, plays both good and bad. Grizzled veteran Michael Fulmer opened and played a gritty brand of ball. Starter Drew Smyly, crafty southpaw, stayed on the even keel. Both allowed runs but not a LOT of runs, and the Cubs’ clutch hitting (!) kept the game close. And close. And close.

It sure wasn’t pretty. Dansby Swanson was back, and that wasn’t his fault. Both teams seemed pretty loose, that was just the way things played out. All that and rain delay theater. But it worked out in the Cubs’ favor.

BELLI FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/wjM8XZOZEk — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2023

Forever enshrined in Cooperstown.



Watch Pat Hughes’ full @baseballhall Ford C. Frick Award acceptance speech: https://t.co/FSBVcCnXaw pic.twitter.com/HrC1uHuUBI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2023

Dexter Fowler leads the Wrigley faithful with the stretch! pic.twitter.com/G95JuJ9h0D — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 22, 2023

“It’s fun, it’s electric.” -Cody Bellinger on Cubs/Cards rivalry pic.twitter.com/yUuR1eGkva — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 23, 2023

