Cub Tracks’ Belli laughs

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
A fun, tight contest, many entertaining bits, plays both good and bad. Grizzled veteran Michael Fulmer opened and played a gritty brand of ball. Starter Drew Smyly, crafty southpaw, stayed on the even keel. Both allowed runs but not a LOT of runs, and the Cubs’ clutch hitting (!) kept the game close. And close. And close.
It sure wasn’t pretty. Dansby Swanson was back, and that wasn’t his fault. Both teams seemed pretty loose, that was just the way things played out. All that and rain delay theater. But it worked out in the Cubs’ favor.
BELLI FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/wjM8XZOZEk— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2023
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2023
Final: #Cubs 8, Cardinals 6. pic.twitter.com/KridGEFDdg
Forever enshrined in Cooperstown.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2023
Watch Pat Hughes’ full @baseballhall Ford C. Frick Award acceptance speech: https://t.co/FSBVcCnXaw pic.twitter.com/HrC1uHuUBI
Dexter Fowler leads the Wrigley faithful with the stretch! pic.twitter.com/G95JuJ9h0D— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 22, 2023
“It’s fun, it’s electric.” -Cody Bellinger on Cubs/Cards rivalry pic.twitter.com/yUuR1eGkva— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 23, 2023
- Dayn Perry (CBS Sports*): Astros trade deadline preview: With rotation depth now a problem, could Cubs’ Marcus Stroman be the answer? “The thing about pitching depth, though, is that you have it until you don’t...”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): In return to Cubs, ‘Coach’ Dansby Swanson is ready to get back to winning. “I felt like I was going a little stir crazy,” said Swanson. Jared Wyllys has more Swanson.
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): ‘Swing hard’ motto leads to Cubs’ 15-hit outing in win. “Bellinger continues torrid stretch as four-RBI day ties his season high.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Resilient Cubs lineup puts together another late rally to down Cardinals. “I feel like we’ve responded well when other teams have scored, being able to add a few more runs on our own,” Swanson said.
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): As trade deadline approaches, Cubs have plenty of moveable parts. “... there’s clearly potential for a massive sell-off by the trade deadline.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Cody Bellinger increases his trade value as the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals appear ready for clearance deals. “Bellinger said he’s “in the loop” with the front office on what could happen but declined to say what he was told.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Are the Cubs likely to keep Cody Bellinger through the trade deadline to try to extend him? “Because they can still sign him in free agency no matter what happens!”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Belli’s red-hot July is ‘must-watch television’. “He’s a really good player, man,” Cubs manager David Ross said. John Dietz has more.
- Scott Dochterman (The Athletic {$}): Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Kylie Feuerbach have their own Cubs-White Sox rivalry. “Feuerbach has thrown out the first pitch twice preceding Major League Baseball games to Clark’s one.”
- 670 The Score*: Cubs radio broadcaster Pat Hughes inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame: ‘I am delighted, proud and excited, but mainly I am grateful’. Misleading title about Ford Frick Award-winner.
- Elena Shklyar (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs legend Dexter Fowler puts his own twist on first pitch at Wrigley Field. “I’m gonna throw it from shallow centerfield,” said Fowler.
