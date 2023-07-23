Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 23

The Cubs’ 13th-round pick, Sam Armstrong, a right-handed pitcher out of Old Dominion, announced that he was signing with the Cubs. That leaves just second-round pick Jaxon Wiggins, a right-handed pitcher out of Arkansas, left unsigned.

There was a complete-game no-hitter in the Cubs’ system tonight! OK, there’s a bit of a catch to that.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs stopped Indianapolis (Pirates), 9-4.

Jordan Wicks started and got the win. Wicks allowed just one run on four hits over five innings. Wicks walked three and struck out two.

Right fielder Nelson Velázquez hit a two-run home run in the third inning, his 16th on the year. Velázquez went 1 for 5.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit two doubles today in a 2 for 5 game. Perlaza scored two runs.

Center fielder Alexander Canario hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning. He was 2 for 5.

Also this:

Nick Madrigal, who was scheduled to be Triple-A Iowa’s DH today while on a rehab assignment (strained right hamstring), is now out of the lineup with what the Cubs described as “general lower body fatigue.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 23, 2023

Whatever that means.

The Velázquez home run.

Nelson Velázquez grows our lead with this two-run blast! pic.twitter.com/ycOsSe6Img — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 23, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were beaten by the Mississippi Braves, 3-1.

DJ Herz got a strong start in today, allowing just one hit over five innings. Unfortunately, that one hit was a second-inning home run by Tyler Tolve. Herz struck out eight and walked two. He also hit one batter.

The loss went to Cayne Ueckert, who allowed two runs in the top of the ninth. Ueckert allowed the two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning. Ueckert walked one and struck out one.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu was 2 for 4 with a double. He also scored the lone Smokies run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were swept out to sea by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 5-4.

Starter Connor Noland was tagged with the loss after he surrendered two runs, one earned, on four hits over five innings. Noland struck out four and walked no one.

Center fielder Christian Franklin got the SB Cubs closer with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was his second home run in as many games and his third for South Bend this year. He has seven home runs overall. Franklin went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Shortstop Kevin Made got South Bend to within a run with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. It was Made’s third homer on the season. He was 2 for 4 with a walk.

Franklin and Made’s home runs.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans no-hit the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 5-0 in a game called after five innings.

Marino Santy did not allow a hit over his career-high five innings. Santy walked three and hit two batters, but he struck out eight.

I don’t know if Santy’s outing counts as a complete game. Kenyi Perez was announced as entering the game and was taking warm-up pitches when the umpires finally called for the tarp.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas went 2 for 3. He scored one run and drove in one.

First baseman Reivaj Garcia was 2 for 3 and scored one run.

This game was dodging raindrops the entire game. The start of the game was delayed 17 minutes and the fifth inning was played in a pretty heavy downpour.

Here are the highlights:

ACL Cubs

Sundays are off days.