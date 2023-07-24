Baseball history unpacked, July 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1911 - Rochester and Newark of the Eastern League play a doubleheader in two hours, 32 minutes. (2)
- 1929 - The Cubs regain the National League lead; a nine-game winning streak gives them a 4½ game lead. (2)
- 1967 - Chicago’s 3-1 win at St. Louis puts the Cards and Cubs even atop the National League. (2)
- 1968 - Hoyt Wilhelm’s 907th game breaks Cy Young’s record for major league pitching appearances, but he loses a 2-1 decision to Oakland. (1,2)
- 1969 - At Wrigley Field, Ken Holtzman* tops Don Sutton for the fourth straight time - three this year - as Chicago beats the Dodgers, 5-3. For a frustrated Sutton, it is a Cubs-record 13th straight loss to Chicago stretching back to his rookie year. (2)
- 1970 - For the fourth time in his career, Billy Williams has the only hit(s) for the Cubs, as he connects safely twice against the Braves’ Phil Niekro. Each time previously, Williams also had multiple-hit games to spoil no-hitters. Niekro coasts to a 9-0 victory over Fergie Jenkins. (2)
- 1974 - Cubs manager Whitey Lockman steps aside to become director of player development and is replaced by 3B coach Jim Marshall. The Cubs will still finish last. (2)
- 1983 - In the memorable “Pine Tar Game” at Yankee Stadium, George Brett hits an apparent two-run home run off Rich Gossage to give the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 lead with two outs in the 9th inning, only to have the homer taken away when Yankees manager Billy Martin, at the urging of coach Don Zimmer, points out that the pine tar on Brett’s bat handle exceeds the 17 inches allowed in the rules. As a result, Brett is called out for illegally batting the ball, giving New York a 4-3 victory. Brett goes ballistic and the Royals immediately protest. American League President Lee MacPhail overrules his umpires for the first time, saying that the umpire’s call went against the spirit of the rule, which should be rewritten and clarified, and that the home run will stand. The game will be resumed from that point on August 18th. (1,2)
- 1993 - The Mets are defeated by the Dodgers, 5-4, as Anthony Young loses his major league record 27th straight decision by walking in the winning run in the 10th inning. Mets outfielder Vince Coleman throws an explosive device - the equivalent of a quarter stick of dynamite - at fans after a game at Dodger Stadium. Amanda Santos, 2, suffers injuries to her cheek, finger and eye, and two others complain of injuries as well. Prosecutors decide to charge Coleman with a felony rather than a misdemeanor because of the explosive’s strength and the amount of damage. The Mets later announce the high-priced Coleman will never again play for the team; he doesn’t. (1,2)
Cubs birthdays: Joe Schultz, Preston Ward, Mike Adams, Jason Smith. Also notable: Tommy McCarthy HOF.
Today in history:
- 1148 - The Crusaders led by Louis VII of France and Conrad III of Germany lay siege to Damascus during the Second Crusade (abandoned 28 July).
- 1567 - Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; her one-year-old son becomes King James VI of Scots.
- 1847 - Brigham Young and his Mormon followers arrive at Salt Lake City, Utah.
- 1911 - American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Incas.
- 1969 - Apollo 11 returns to Earth.
