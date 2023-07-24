 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: This article is going to Cooperstown

Cooperstown welcomes two more immortals into their ranks. The trade deadline approaches and what will the Angels do with Shohei Ohtani?

This will probably be the final quiet weekend in MLB for a while. The Trade Deadline is Tuesday and after that, we’ll have the meat of the playoff races.

Consider yourself to all be on “Hug-watch” until next Tuesday. I do believe Cubs fans started that trend about a decade ago. Or at least named it.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

