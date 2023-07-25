Cub Tracks’ secrets in the stars

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No Cubs baseball Monday as the team gets ready for their double date with their crosstown ‘rivals’, the Chicago White Sox.

The Pale Hose are currently 41-60, 4th in the AL Central, and on paper shouldn’t be much of an obstacle. But, as we have frequently observed, the games aren’t played on paper. It’d be great to put both in the Cubs’ pocket, though. And at 48-51, and in third place, they’re still said to ‘maybe’ be in the hunt.

I said in the BCB roundtable that I’d start believing for real when they got to .500. Let’s give it a shot. I want to believe.

Some updates: Brad Boxberger is cleared for action and will begin rehab soon. Adrian Sampson is off the 60-day IL and has been outrighted to Iowa.

