Cubs announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs announced the 2024 Spring Training schedule Tuesday afternoon. As was the case for the 2024 regular season schedule, this is about a month earlier than usual — more time to make plans!
The Cubs will play 34 games next spring, 18 of them at Sloan Park. For the first time ever, the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals in spring games at Sloan Park, March 25 and 26. The Cardinals are opening the 2024 season against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, so they’ll stop on the way. The Cubs open the 2024 season against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
Here is the complete Cubs 2024 spring schedule. I will add game times when they’re available. Home games in boldface. (ss) denotes split squad. Ticket sale dates will be announced at a future time. The Cubs say you can call 480-668-0500 for more information, email mesa@cubs.com or visit the Sloan Park website.
Fri 2/23: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park
Sat 2/24: vs. Giants at Scottsdale
Sun 2/25: vs. Padres at Sloan Park
Mon 2/26: vs. Royals at Surprise
Tue 2/27: vs. Reds at Sloan Park
Wed 2/28: vs. Brewers at Phoenix
Thu 2/29: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park
Fri 3/1: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park
Sat 3/2: vs. Dodgers at Glendale
Sun 3/3: vs. Guardians at Sloan Park
Mon 3/4: vs. Padres at Peoria
Tue 3/5: vs. Royals at Surprise
Wed 3/6: vs. Angels at Sloan Park
Thu 3/7: vs. Reds at Goodyear
Fri 3/8: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park (ss)
Fri 3/8: vs. Diamondbacks at Scottsdale (ss)
Sat 3/9: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park
Sun 3/10: vs. Rangers at Surprise
Mon 3/11: OFF DAY
Tue 3/12: vs. Brewers at Sloan Park
Wed 3/13: vs. Guardians at Goodyear
Thu 3/14: vs. Athletics at Sloan Park
Fri 3/15: vs. White Sox at Glendale
Sat 3/16: vs. Royals at Sloan Park (ss)
Sat 3/16: vs. Angels at Tempe (ss)
Sun 3/17: vs. Rangers at Sloan Park
Mon 3/18: OFF DAY
Tue 3/19: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park
Wed 3/20: vs. Athletics at Mesa
Thu 3/21: vs. Rockies at Scottsdale
Fri 3/22: vs. Giants at Sloan Park (ss)
Fri 3/22: vs. Giants at Scottsdale (ss)
Sat 3/23: vs. Brewers at Sloan Park
Sun 3/24: vs. Mariners at Peoria
Mon 3/25: vs. Cardinals at Sloan Park
Tue 3/26: vs. Cardinals at Sloan Park
If you prefer this in calendar form, here you go:
Loading comments...