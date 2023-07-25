Cubs announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs announced the 2024 Spring Training schedule Tuesday afternoon. As was the case for the 2024 regular season schedule, this is about a month earlier than usual — more time to make plans!

The Cubs will play 34 games next spring, 18 of them at Sloan Park. For the first time ever, the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals in spring games at Sloan Park, March 25 and 26. The Cardinals are opening the 2024 season against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, so they’ll stop on the way. The Cubs open the 2024 season against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Here is the complete Cubs 2024 spring schedule. I will add game times when they’re available. Home games in boldface. (ss) denotes split squad. Ticket sale dates will be announced at a future time. The Cubs say you can call 480-668-0500 for more information, email mesa@cubs.com or visit the Sloan Park website.

Fri 2/23: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park

Sat 2/24: vs. Giants at Scottsdale

Sun 2/25: vs. Padres at Sloan Park

Mon 2/26: vs. Royals at Surprise

Tue 2/27: vs. Reds at Sloan Park

Wed 2/28: vs. Brewers at Phoenix

Thu 2/29: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park

Fri 3/1: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park

Sat 3/2: vs. Dodgers at Glendale

Sun 3/3: vs. Guardians at Sloan Park

Mon 3/4: vs. Padres at Peoria

Tue 3/5: vs. Royals at Surprise

Wed 3/6: vs. Angels at Sloan Park

Thu 3/7: vs. Reds at Goodyear

Fri 3/8: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park (ss)

Fri 3/8: vs. Diamondbacks at Scottsdale (ss)

Sat 3/9: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park

Sun 3/10: vs. Rangers at Surprise

Mon 3/11: OFF DAY

Tue 3/12: vs. Brewers at Sloan Park

Wed 3/13: vs. Guardians at Goodyear

Thu 3/14: vs. Athletics at Sloan Park

Fri 3/15: vs. White Sox at Glendale

Sat 3/16: vs. Royals at Sloan Park (ss)

Sat 3/16: vs. Angels at Tempe (ss)

Sun 3/17: vs. Rangers at Sloan Park

Mon 3/18: OFF DAY

Tue 3/19: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park

Wed 3/20: vs. Athletics at Mesa

Thu 3/21: vs. Rockies at Scottsdale

Fri 3/22: vs. Giants at Sloan Park (ss)

Fri 3/22: vs. Giants at Scottsdale (ss)

Sat 3/23: vs. Brewers at Sloan Park

Sun 3/24: vs. Mariners at Peoria

Mon 3/25: vs. Cardinals at Sloan Park

Tue 3/26: vs. Cardinals at Sloan Park

If you prefer this in calendar form, here you go: