Outside The Confines: Get ready for wild times

We’re entering the last week before the trade deadline, and while I’m certain folks are getting sick of hearing about it, it’s also an endless source of excitement (or betrayal) and speculation.
With everyone most obviously wondering if the Angels will actually move Shohei Ohtani, there are also dozens of other potential big-name moves that could see familar faces returning to old clubs, or skilled pitchers and batters donning new uniforms in August.
There are also plenty of prospects who might never get to play a game with the clubs who drafted them.
In today’s links we look at a former Dodger heading home; a candidate from each team most likely to be traded; some players with unusual skill-sets; and whether Shohei Ohtani might hit 62 home runs this year.
Now let’s get on to today’s links!
- Zach Buchanan looks at Evan Longorio’s newest passion.
- Kiké Hernández is heading back to the Dodgers following a Red Sox trade. (MLB)
- Emma Baccellieri assesses the Hernandez trade.
- I just love a good triple play.
- Watch Luke Voit catch a pitch that hit him. Story by Dan Gartland.
- Michael Baumann breaks down the very unusual skill set of Bailey Ober.
- Mark Feinsand highlights the 17 players most likely to be traded next week.
- The Athletic offer up a larger list of one player per team most likely to be dealt. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- David Laurila brings us more about the niche role Travis Jankowski has created for himself with the Rangers.
- Patrick Andres looks at the wild overturned call that mystified announcers and helped the Astros net a win.
- Here’s a look at everything Ken Rosenthal is hearing leading up to the deadline. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Mike Petriello assesses how likely it is for Shohei Ohtani to get to 62 home runs this year.
- There’s a chance I might not understand all the new rules.
The Red Sox were awarded two outs on this play? pic.twitter.com/ITQk4OkQHR— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 26, 2023
- Here’s a look at all the Draft signing bonuses. (MLB)
- Here’s a handy-dandy Trade deadline tracker. (MLB)
- Tom Verducci breaks down Christian Yelich’s comeback season.
- Andy Pettitte is settling into his new role as an advisor to the Yankees. (AP)
- Is this even allowed, though?
The Rockies decided there was no way in hell they were letting a ground ball get through pic.twitter.com/oGvWf7WALw— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 23, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...