Outside The Confines: Get ready for wild times

The trade deadline is next week and we’re already seeing old team reunions and getting a sense of which teams think they can contend.

By Ashley MacLennan
We’re entering the last week before the trade deadline, and while I’m certain folks are getting sick of hearing about it, it’s also an endless source of excitement (or betrayal) and speculation.

With everyone most obviously wondering if the Angels will actually move Shohei Ohtani, there are also dozens of other potential big-name moves that could see familar faces returning to old clubs, or skilled pitchers and batters donning new uniforms in August.

There are also plenty of prospects who might never get to play a game with the clubs who drafted them.

In today’s links we look at a former Dodger heading home; a candidate from each team most likely to be traded; some players with unusual skill-sets; and whether Shohei Ohtani might hit 62 home runs this year.

Now let’s get on to today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

