Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 26

The Cubs released shortstop Sergio Alcántara.

Everyone wins tonight!

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs winged the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 10-7.

Another strong start for Caleb Kilian, who seems to have added 1-to-2 miles per hour onto all of his pitches since the All-Star Break. Kilian went 5.2 innings and allowed one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out two. Kilian improved his record to 7-1. In his last six starts, Kilian has gone 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA.

Keegan Thompson was activated off the IL and pitched for the I-Cubs for first time in over a month. And . . ewww. Thompson allowed three runs on three hits—including two home runs, over just two-thirds of an inning. Thompson walked two and struck out two.

Jeremiah Estrada got into trouble in the ninth inning and had to be bailed out by Manuel Rodríguez. Rodríguez entered the game with runners on first and second, one out and the tying run at the plate. On his second pitch, he induced a game-ending double play for the save.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 17th. Slaughter went 2 for 3 with a double, the home run and two walks. He scored three times.

First baseman Matt Mervis homered for the first time since July 6. It came with two on in the seventh inning and was his tenth on the year. (Or 13th, counting the three with Chicago.) Mervis was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 5 with a double and one run scored.

DH Edwin Ríos was 2 for 5 with three runs batted in and one run scored.

Left fielder Jared Young went 2 for 4 with a walk.

Nick Madrigal played the entire game at third base and went 2 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. He scored three times.

Slaughter’s home run.

Jake Slaughter gives us the early lead with this solo home run! pic.twitter.com/Rs3g8c7vP6 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 27, 2023

Mervis’ home run.

MASH! Mervis blows it open with this 413 ft. three-run blast. pic.twitter.com/nnDsh3xlz8 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 27, 2023

How’s this defense from Nick Madrigal? He even made the throw without running towards first base. The throw did bounce, but it got there.

Flash that leather, Nick Madrigal! pic.twitter.com/o7wWrUbS3N — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 27, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies aborted the launch of the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 10-2.

Starter Walker Powell cruised to the win, giving up two runs on just three hits over six innings. Powell struck out five and walked two.

Porter Hodge pitched one inning and Samuel Reyes threw two innings without allowing a hit or a run the rest of the way.

Right fielder Owen Caissie got the Smokies off to a terrific start with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was his 17th on the year. Caissie also had an RBI double in the fourth inning for three total RBI. He was 2 for 4 with a walk and he scored two runs.

DH Bradlee Beesley cracked a solo home run in the fourth inning, his seventh for the Smokies and ninth overall. Beesley went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Two batters later, second baseman Andy Weber hit a two-run home run, his fourth. Weber went 2 for 4.

In the top of the ninth inning, catcher Pablo Aliendo added on some insurance runs with a three-run homer. It was Aliendo’s 12th on the season. He was 2 for 5 with four total RBI.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. He scored twice.

First baseman Haydn McGeary was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. was 2 for 5.

Caissie’s home run.

Aliendo’s blast.

Pablo Aliendo with a 3-run bomb. His 12th HR of the year. pic.twitter.com/YxthWylUmr — Brad (@ballskwok) July 27, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were too hot for the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 9-3.

Starter Brody McCullough allowed just one run on three hits over 4.1 innings. McCullough walked two and struck out two.

Because McCullough didn’t go five, the win went to Stephen Gonsalves, who relieved McCullough in the fifth inning with runners on the corners and one out. The runner on first was caught stealing and he got a strikeout to end that threat. Gonsalves did give up a home run in the next inning. His final line was one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Second baseman James Triantos hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, his third on the season. Triantos went 1 for 5.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros was 3 for 5 with a double. He scored one run.

DH Felix Stevens was 3 for 5 with an RBI single in the fifth. He also scored once.

Catcher Ethan Hearn was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Hearn scored twice and drove home two. He also went 2 for 2 in throwing out runners trying to steal.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans filibustered the Fredericksburg Nationals, 10-5.

Jackson Ferris had a rough time finding the plate tonight and didn’t make it out of the first inning. Ferris allowed just one hit (a slow roller that travelled maybe 55 feet) but he walked four and had a wild pitch. That lead to two runs over just two-thirds of an inning. He did strike out two.

Koen Moreno relieved Ferris and got the win when the Pelicans mounted a comeback. His final line was no runs on three hits over three innings. Moreno walked two and struck out three.

Left fielder Andy Garriola had a monster game tonight with six RBI. He hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and then added three more doubles for ten total bases. Garriola was 4 for 5.

First baseman Reivaj Garcia went 3 for 4 with a walk, a sac fly and a steal. He scored two times and drove home two.

Second baseman Cristian Hernandez went 3 for 6 and scored twice.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez was 3 for 4 with a walk. Ramirez scored one run.

ACL Cubs

Off day.