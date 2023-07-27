On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Cardinals series preview

The Cardinals just won two of three in Arizona. Does that count as “hot”?

They had won five straight when they came to Wrigley last weekend, won the first game. then the Cubs took the next three.

So... let’s do the same thing this weekend!

For more on the Cardinals, here’s Heather Simon, manager of our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. She has outdone herself again.

It is probably too late for the Cardinals to turn this season around, but since the All-Star Break they have played more like the team people expected to see coming into this season. Since the break they are 9-5, which probably isn’t good enough to make up a significant amount of ground, but they are at least an enjoyable team to watch most nights. Not much has changed since these two teams last played four days ago. Paul Goldschmidt is still the team’s best hitter and Nolan Arenado has continued his hot streak — he now leads the team with 22 homers. Brendan Donovan has steadily been the third best hitter. Donovan along with Lars Nootbaar and Goldschmidt have been getting on base above a .370 clip. The real thorn for the Cardinals has been and remains the starting pitching and its inconsistency. The two best starters for the Cardinals in Miles Mikolas and Jordan Montgomery will go in game one and two of this series. Adam Wainwright returned to the team on Monday and will pitch game three — he went five innings and gave up two runs in first game back. Steven Matz will wrap things up in the final game of the series. He has struggled with issuing walks, though in his last game his went six scoreless with six strikeouts and only one walk. All this is to say, it is Cardinals versus Cubs for the last time this season. I never know what to expect from these Cardinals, but I do know that I am going to miss writing these up! It has been a treat! May you all have a lovely rest of the baseball season and hey, I’ll catch ya next season!

Fun fact

Sunday’s finale of the four-game series will be a major milestone in the 131-year-old Cubs-Cardinals rivalry: the 2,500th game between the teams. The Cubs have played more games against only one opponent: 2,588 against the Pirates, which is the most between any two big league teams. In all their games against the Cardinals, the Cubs have been outscored, by just 35 runs, yet they have beaten the Cardinals 51 more times than they have lost to them, 1,264-1,213. They have played 19 ties. The Cubs have a .563 winning percentage against the Cardinals at home, with 159 more wins than losses, but are .451 at St. Louis, with 108 more losses than wins. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Thursday: Justin Steele, LHP (10-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.109 WHIP, 2.96 FIP) vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP (6-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.311 WHIP, 3.89 FIP)

Friday: TBD vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP (6-8, 3.37 ERA, 1.235 WHIP, 3.59 FIP)

Saturday: Jameson Taillon, RHP (4-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.398 WHIP, 4.69 FIP) vs. Adam Wainwright, RHP (3-4, 7.31 ERA, 1.924 WHIP, 5.65 FIP)

Sunday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (4-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.038 WHIP, 4.05 FIP) vs. Steven Matz, LHP (1-7, 4.34 ERA, 1.437 WHIP, 3.96 FIP)

NOTE: As was the case for Drew Smyly’s last rotation turn, David Ross has said he won’t announce a starter for that date in this series, Friday, until the night before. So we’re likely to see an “opener” again, then Smyly in relief. Hopefully Drew throws better than last Saturday, although the Cubs won that game anyway.

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 6:45 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Cardinals market territories)

Friday: 7:15 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:15 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

I got it right for the Sox series — I said the Cubs would take care of business by taking both games.

The Cardinals should be about ready to go into sell mode, and might even do so during this series. The Cubs will take care of business again by taking three of four.

Up next

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field to face the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game series beginning Monday evening.