Cub Tracks has heart

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Tthe Cubs have concluded their two-game series with the crosstown White Sox and are moving on to a four-game set with the Deadbirds, who are 45-57 (as of 7/26), not in the playoff hunt, and hoping to put a stake in the Cubs’ slight playoff hopes.

We are of course hoping that the offense still has some teeth in it, the bats have hits in them, and that playoff/buyer hopes aren’t buried under the mound at Busch. Lance Lynn is on record as not wanting to back there, and I don’t blame him. I have a low tolerance for boredom, and an even lower one for morans.

Anyway, the Cubs put on the Stro’ Show in an attempt to win both games of the short series. Stroman was opposed by Lynn. Stro had a rare bad game, allowing seven earned runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings (Lynn lasted one inning more), but the Cubs’ bats bailed him out and Javier Assad, Julian Merryweather, and Mark Leiter, Jr. turned in creditable performances, allowing no more runs while the Cubs got going. They DID get going — that’s the important bit. And Adbert shut the Sox down in the ninth, and the Cubs are on to the other city that beer made famous for four. Man, I like Alzolay as a closer.

One game under .500. These guys really are trying to hold up their end of the ‘buy’ equation. Bring on the stinkin’ Cardinals!

Cubbies tie it up in the second! pic.twitter.com/36mIazAfuU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 27, 2023

️ C U B S. pic.twitter.com/vw5vAk9NCu — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 27, 2023

Happ & Belli go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/WExV4EHF6a — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 27, 2023

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Keegan Thompson in for Iowa and… Madrigal did what?! pic.twitter.com/XMDE6mhXJD — Brad (@ballskwok) July 27, 2023

“It’s no secret,” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “It’s obviously a real factor in what’s going on right now. The direction of the team is significant. If anything, we just see it as an opportunity in this clubhouse. It’s just a chance to show who we are.” — Patrick Mooney {$}.

Songs of the Day:

Food For Thought:

Welcome to the Republic of Slowjamastan. https://t.co/eepSYLa2UG — Futurism (@futurism) July 25, 2023

The oldest confirmed writing is on an ancient Sumerian artifact, but the road to its creation is long and fascinating.https://t.co/XME2pU1yxD — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 26, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!