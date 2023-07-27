Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 27

There were a few moves today, most notably a bunch of recent draftees being added to the ACL Cubs roster.

But other than that:

RHP Danis Correa promoted from Tennessee to Iowa.

RHP Hunter Bigge demoted from Iowa to Tennessee.

RHP Gregori Montano promoted from ACL Cubs to Myrtle Beach.

LHP Marino Santy sent from Myrtle Beach to the development list.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were bloodied up by the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 6-4. The loss snapped the I-Cubs four-game win streak.

It was a rough start in a rough season for Adrian Sampson. Sampson took the loss after he was blasted for six runs on eight hits over just 2.2 innings. Two of those hits were solo home runs. Sampson walked two and struck out three.

Center fielder Alexander Canario hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. It was Canario’s first Triple-A home run of the year and second overall. Canario was 1 for 2 with two walks. He scored twice.

Shortstop David Bote doubled home Canario in the top of the ninth as the I-Cubs mounted a rally that fell two runs short. Bote went 3 for 4 and scored the fourth run later in the inning on a single by Yonathan Perlaza.

Here’s that massive power from Canario that we’ve all missed.

Alexander Canario gets us on the board with his first home run of the year, going 417 ft to dead center! pic.twitter.com/lau1Eh25CM — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 28, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tossed out by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-3.

Starter Chris Kachmar went three innings and surrendered two runs on four hits. Kachmar walked three and struck out one.

The loss went to Brailyn Marquez, who was rocked for three runs on three hits and a walk over just one-third of an inning. Marquez did not strike anyone out.

The Smokies scored three runs in the first inning and then their bats went silent for the rest of the game.

RIght fielder Bradlee Beesley hit a two-run single in the first inning. He was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored on a single by left fielder Cole Roederer. Roederer went 1 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs silenced the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 4-1.

Cade Horton was brilliant tonight, pitching four innings and allowing just one baserunner—a batter he hit in the first inning. Horton struck out five.

Because Horton didn’t go five, the win went to Max Bain, who also only hit one batter over two innings of relief. Bain struck out four.

Jarod Wright gave up four hits and a run in his two innings, spoiling the no-hitter. Wright had neither walk or a strikeout.

Sheldon Reed pitched the ninth innings. He allowed a two-out single, but otherwise retired the other three batters. Reed struck out one.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, his fifth of 2023. Pinango was 1 for 4.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the first inning.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 and scored on Made’s double.

Center fielder Christian Franklin was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Watch Horton strike out some batters.

Back to posting zeros.



No. 2 @Cubs prospect Cade Horton strikes out five over four hitless frames for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/Mo91aoFbei — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 28, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won in a landslide against the Fredericksburg Nationals, 12-0.

Luis Rujano tossed the first four innings without allowing a run. He gave up two hits and walked two while striking out three.

Starlyn Pichardo got the win because Rujano didn’t go five. Pichardo pitched 2.2 innings without allowing a hit or a run. Pichardo walked three and struck out four.

Jozhan Oquendo came off the suspended list and finished off the shutout with 2.1 innings. He allowed one hit and walked two. He did not strike anyone out.

DH Jefferson Rojas hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning, his third home run of the year—and second grand slam. Rojas went 2 for 5 with a double and the slam.

Coming up next after Rojas was left fielder Andy Garriola. He went back-to-back with his tenth home run. Garriola was 3 for 5. A day after Garriola had had six RBI, he had three more tonight.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice and drove in one.

Center fielder Ismael Mena went 2 for 5 with a double. Mena scored two runs and drove in two runs.

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Rockies, 8-6 in the sixth.

First-round pick Matt Shaw, third-round pick Josh Rivera, eighth-round pick Brett Bateman, 18th-round pick Brian Kalmer and 20th-round pick Drew Bowser all made their pro debut in this game. And all five of them had at least one hit! Rivera had two, including a triple. Shaw and Kalmer’s hits were doubles.