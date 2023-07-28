Baseball history unpacked, July 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Carmelo Martinez*. Also notable: Bullet Rogan HOF.

Today in history:

1148 - Crusaders abandon their siege of Damascus after only four days leading to the disintegration of the Second Crusade.

- Crusaders abandon their siege of Damascus after only four days leading to the disintegration of the Second Crusade. 1586 - Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe on return to England.

- Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe on return to England. 1717 - Prussian King Frederik Willhelm I orders compulsory education for 5-12 year olds.

- Prussian King Frederik Willhelm I orders compulsory education for 5-12 year olds. 1794 - French Revolutionary figure Maximilien Robespierre and 22 other leaders of “the Terror” guillotined to thunderous cheers in Paris.

- French Revolutionary figure Maximilien Robespierre and 22 other leaders of “the Terror” guillotined to thunderous cheers in Paris. 1929 - Chicago Cardinals become 1st NFL team to train out of state (Michigan).

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.