Baseball history unpacked, July 28

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources and nicely displayed. The first-ever MLB no-hitter, perfect games and more! Happy birthday to Mellow Carmelo Martinez!

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB via Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Carmelo Martinez*. Also notable: Bullet Rogan HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1148 - Crusaders abandon their siege of Damascus after only four days leading to the disintegration of the Second Crusade.
  • 1586 - Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe on return to England.
  • 1717 - Prussian King Frederik Willhelm I orders compulsory education for 5-12 year olds.
  • 1794 - French Revolutionary figure Maximilien Robespierre and 22 other leaders of “the Terror” guillotined to thunderous cheers in Paris.
  • 1929 - Chicago Cardinals become 1st NFL team to train out of state (Michigan).

*pictured.

