Outside The Confines: The emperor’s old clothes

Shohei Ohtani has a monster game after the Angels decide not to deal him. Instead, the Angels and White Sox make a big trade. And lots of trades and rumors in MLB news.

By Josh Timmers
MLB: JUN 30 Diamondbacks at Angels Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s Friday morning, which means it’s time for another Outside the Confines, your wrap up of all the baseball news that runs three days a week.

And if we were waiting to see what was going to happen to Shohei Ohtani before the trades started, we now know and the floodgates are opening. If I missed a deal in here, I apologize.

By the way, most of these articles linked to today still have the Cubs as sellers. Whether that’s true or not, I can’t say. I don’t even think Jed Hoyer can say right now.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

