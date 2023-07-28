Cubs roster move: Hayden Wesneski recalled, Michael Rucker optioned

Hayden Wesneski, who has made 15 appearances (10 starts) for the Cubs this year, was tonight’s scheduled starter for Triple-A Iowa.

No longer is that the case. Wesneski has been recalled and will start tonight’s game in St. Louis.

To make room for Wesneski on the 26-man active roster, righthanded reliever Michael Rucker has been optioned to Iowa. Rucker has a 5.03 ERA and 1.424 WHIP in 34 appearances for the Cubs this year.

Wesneski’s last appearance for the MLB Cubs was a two-inning relief outing July 2 vs. the Guardians. Since he was sent back to Iowa after that, he’s made three starts for them and posted a 1.64 ERA and 1.091 WHIP in 11 innings, with two walks and 19 strikeouts.

Part of sending Wesneski back to Iowa was to have him stretch out to start. In the three outings, he threw 48, then 56, then 70 pitches. So it’s entirely possible he could throw 75-80 pitches tonight and perhaps go five innings. Since it’s going to be hot and humid again in St. Louis, that’d be about his limit anyway.

After some rough outings earlier this year with the Cubs, his last four before his demotion to Iowa were very good: 1.80 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, nine strikeouts in 10 innings. Let’s hope he’s figured out whatever was wrong earlier and can pitch the way he did last September.