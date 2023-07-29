2023 Cubs player profiles: Jared Young

Prince George, British Columbia native Jared M. Young was up for a cup of coffee recently, as the Cubs took advantage of his hot bat and sent him back down when it cooled and he didn’t exhibit the defensive skills or consistent offense to remain. He turned 28 on July 9, and is pretty much officially an ‘org guy.’ Not a prospect, not a suspect, but a known quantity in the Cubs’ depth chart.

He did better in his six-game 2022 cuppa, but neither are the stuff of legends. Jared Young is unlikely to be a long-term Chicago Cub and will log his at-bats in Iowa. He’s pre-arb until 2027, plays several positions, and plays well enough at that level (lifetime slash — .267/.337/.765) to keep around. I’m not sure how long he’ll stay on the 40-man roster, but he’s on it now as a break-glass sort of player. It’s cool that he should get some pension and benefits from his brief appearances at the MLB level, and that’s a nice way for the org to thank a player for their service, but you don’t want to keep that type around too long.

He is what he is. His skill level is what it is, and he’s unlikely to improve very much at this stage of his life. He has a little speed, a little power, fairly soft hands, but at his age regression is not far away. His experience and skills can benefit the organization at Triple A and perhaps he’ll enter the coaching ranks. He hasn’t done bad for a 15th-round pick, out of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

From that humble beginning, making the MLB roster at any time is a plus, and I’m sure Young sees that. No doubt he’d like to stay in the majors, but it’s not the best thing for the organization.

Young is listed as a second baseman, though he’s mostly played first as a Chicago Cub. But Miles Mastrobuoni is a better player and will be the primary backup until he isn’t — Mastrobuoni is also lefthanded, as Young is.

So the best course is probably to welcome Young to the majors for his annual cuppa and keep the motor running for his return to Iowa.