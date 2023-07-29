Cub Tracks goes through some things

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, Cubs and Cardinals again. That first game had plenty of moments, not the least of which was Miles Mikolas channeling his inner Robert Fick. But let’s think about the positive — they got to .500! We can believe again! Hopefully that belief bears fruit, and it doesn’t all end like this. Don’t stop!

Hayden Wesneski is up again from Iowa to start the Friday game. He did well, was only scored upon by a Noooot solo shot (as was Smyly). The Cubs didn’t let those stand...

Trey Mancini gives the Cubs the lead! pic.twitter.com/1OjRWOG09r — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2023

Julian Merryweather and Adbert Alzolay spelled relief, and the Cubs have won seven in a row and are a game over .500. Mike Tauchman helped, a little, with a game-saving two-out bottom-of-the-ninth home run theft.

